Preview: Yankees at Athletics

Derek Jeter turned his final visit to Seattle into a three-game reminder of his greatness during his prime and looks to make his last trip to Oakland equally memorable when the New York Yankees open a three-game set against the Athletics on Friday. Jeter, who is retiring after the season, went 7-for-12 with four runs scored as the Yankees swept a three-game series against the Mariners. Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury is even hotter with a 16-game hitting streak but departed Thursday’s 4-2 win with right hip tightness.

Oakland took two of three from the Yankees in New York earlier this month and has won eight of its last 12 games. Athletics left fielder Yoenis Cespedes is 15-for-41 during a nine-game hitting streak and has thrown out runners in each of his last two games to raise his major league-leading assist total to nine. Oakland first baseman Brandon Moss is 2-for-19 over the last five games but went 5-for-12 with two homers in the recent series against New York.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH David Phelps (1-4, 4.88 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Sonny Gray (6-2, 2.83)

Phelps has lost four consecutive starts and has been hit hard in the last two. He gave up seven runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings against Kansas City in his last turn after allowing six runs in six innings to Seattle in his previous start. Phelps is making his first start against Oakland and has allowed one hit in five scoreless innings of relief in three career appearances against the Athletics.

Gray suffered his second defeat of the season last Saturday when he gave up a season-worst five runs in 5 1/3 innings against Baltimore. He’s allowed 12 runs over his last three outings after giving up just 15 runs over his first 10 starts of the campaign. Gray is 3-1 with a 3.43 ERA in seven home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson is hitless in his last 23 at-bats and his defense is also suffering, with four throwing errors over the last three games.

2. Yankees OF Carlos Beltran is 4-for-26 in seven games since returning from an elbow injury.

3. Athletics INF Alberto Callaspo will sit out the series while taking paternity leave with his wife, who’s due to give birth.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Yankees 3