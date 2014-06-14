Preview: Yankees at Athletics

The New York Yankees look to extend their winning streak to five games Saturday as they continue their three-game series against the host Oakland Athletics. New York began its shortened nine-game road trip by dropping two of three at Kansas City but registered a three-game sweep at Seattle before posting a 7-0 triumph in the opener at Oakland on Friday. David Phelps combined with two relievers on a two-hitter while Brett Gardner, Ichiro Suzuki and Brian Roberts each recorded two hits and an RBI.

Jacoby Ellsbury went 1-for-4 with an RBI to extend his hitting streak to 17 games as the Yankees snapped their seven-game losing streak in Oakland. The Athletics were unable to get a runner past second base as they lost for the third time in four contests. Since posting an 11-1 victory at Baltimore on Sunday, Oakland has scored a total of nine runs in four games — two in its three losses.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MLBN, YES (New York), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (4-4, 4.12 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (7-2, 2.20)

Kuroda had his six-start unbeaten streak snapped Sunday despite allowing only two runs and five hits over seven innings of a loss at Kansas City. The 39-year-old native of Japan has yielded three earned runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts but is just 2-2 in that span. Kuroda, who is 1-2 in five career outings against Oakland, settled for a no-decision versus the Athletics on June 3 despite giving up just one run and two hits over 6 2/3 frames.

Kazmir also did not figure in the decision on June 3 after yielding two runs with a season-high 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old has been a pleasant surprise during his first season in Oakland, allowing fewer than four runs in 12 of his 13 starts — including a seven-frame outing at Baltimore on Sunday in which he tossed seven scoreless innings en route to victory. Kazmir is 7-7 with a 3.46 ERA in 19 career games (18 starts) against New York.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees signed RHP Heath Bell to a minor-league contract

2. Hours after being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, Oakland 2B Andy Parrino went 0-for-3 while filling in for an injured Nick Punto.

3. New York DH Carlos Beltran (0-for-5) was the only member of the starting lineup without a hit Friday.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Yankees 2