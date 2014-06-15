Preview: Yankees at Athletics

The New York Yankees look to end their nine-game road trip on a winning note when they visit the Oakland Athletics for the rubber match of their three-game set on Sunday. New York is 5-3 on its trek, beginning the stretch by dropping two of three in Kansas City before sweeping a three-game series in Seattle and winning Friday’s opener versus Oakland. But the Yankees’ bats went cold Saturday as they recorded only three hits in a 5-1 loss.

New York had no solution for Scott Kazmir, who allowed an unearned run over six innings before two relievers combined for three perfect frames. Eric Sogard delivered a two-run single in the second inning and the Athletics went on to defeat the Yankees for the eighth time in nine home meetings. New York hopes to have Mark Teixeira back in the lineup as the slugging first baseman was a late scratch Saturday due to tightness in his rib cage.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH Vidal Nuno (1-2, 4.97 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (5-4, 3.04)

Nuno, who will be making his 11th start of the season, pitched well in his last two outings but came away empty-handed. The 26-year-old’s winless streak reached six starts Tuesday despite yielding just one run in 5 2/3 innings at Seattle. Nuno lasted 4 2/3 frames against Oakland on June 4, when he allowed two runs and six hits with five strikeouts.

Chavez is coming off his third loss in four starts, a six-inning effort at the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in which he allowed three runs — two earned — and eight hits. The 30-year-old, who is in his first season as a starter, has yielded more than three earned runs in only three of his 13 outings. Chavez is 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in three career games (one start) against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nuno is 2-0 with a 1.81 ERA in six career starts on the road.

2. The Athletics acquired RHP Jake Sanchez from the Chicago White Sox for OF Michael Taylor on Saturday.

3. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 0-for-3 on Saturday, ending his 17-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Yankees 3