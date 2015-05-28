Preview: Yankees at Athletics

After righting the ship at home with an impressive showing against the defending American League champs, the New York Yankees look to keep their momentum in the first of four straight at Oakland on Thursday. The Yankees dipped out of first place in the AL East with a recent 1-10 swoon before taking three straight over Kansas City to begin the week.

Alex Rodriguez lined a three-run homer to back 6 2/3 solid innings from Michael Pineda in Wednesday’s 4-2 win, which coincided with a Tampa Bay loss to give New York (25-22) the only winning record in the division. Rodriguez was 6-for-11 in the series sweep, owns a six-game hitting streak (.455) and with the blast surpassed Lou Gehrig for the all-time AL lead with 1,995 RBIs, one behind second-place Barry Bonds since the stat became official in 1920, according to Elias. Oakland dropped two of three against Detroit to open a seven-game homestand, including a 3-2 loss on Wednesday in which starter Scott Kazmir left after three innings with shoulder tightness. The lefty was unscored upon prior to the injury, giving the Athletics’ starting staff a 2.59 ERA over the last 15 games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (2-6, 5.47 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Kendall Graveman (2-2, 6.04)

Sabathia had lasted at least six innings in four straight starts before he was knocked out following 2 1/3 rocky frames against Texas on Saturday. The veteran allowed six runs and seven hits to see his home ERA soar to 11.77. Sabathia owns a 3.48 mark in six road outings and is 5-3 with a 3.22 ERA in 12 starts versus Oakland since joining the Yankees in 2009.

Graveman had an 8.27 ERA in four starts before a trip to the minors but returned in impressive fashion at Tampa Bay on Saturday, limiting the Rays to three hits in six scoreless innings. He struck out six and walked two after posting just seven punchouts against nine walks in his first stint with the A’s this season. Like Sabathia, Graveman has been pounded at home, giving up 14 runs (13 earned) in eight frames spread over two starts at O.co Coliseum.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rodriguez has 1,946 career runs scored, three shy of tying Stan Musial for eighth place on the all-time list.

2. A’s C Stephen Vogt was 5-for-11 in the Detroit series and is batting .339 at home.

3. Oakland has won nine of the last 10 meetings at home.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Athletics 4