Preview: Yankees at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics try to snap a team-record eight-series winless streak (0-7-1) at home while continuing their mastery of New York when they host the Yankees on Saturday in the third contest of a four-game series. Oakland defeated New York 6-2 on Friday for its 10th victory in the last 12 meetings while recording its first back-to-back wins at home this season to go with five wins in its last seven overall — outscoring its opponents 29-12 in the stretch, but still holding the worst record in the American League (19-32).

New York (25-24) leads the AL East by one game despite losing eight of its last 11 contests, including the first two on a seven-game road trip that includes three in Seattle. Each team has a hot-hitting catcher in New York’s Brian McCann and Oakland’s Stephen Vogt. McCann has homered in four straight games and is 9-for-23 with four home runs, a double, 11 RBIs, six runs and six walks in his last seven contests, while Vogt is 8-for-18 in his last five games after providing a two-run double Friday while playing first base. Oakland’s Jesse Hahn snapped a five-start winless streak (0-3) with his first career complete game and shutout in his last turn and opposes Nathan Eovaldi, who is also coming off a strong performance.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (4-1, 4.27 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (2-4, 3.69)

Eovaldi yielded one run, eight hits and a walk while striking out four in eight innings of a 14-1 victory over Kansas City on Monday. The 25-year-old Texan permitted nine runs in 11 2/3 innings over his previous two starts (0-1). Eovaldi is 0-1 with a 5.54 ERA and .288 batting average against in two starts against Oakland.

Hahn pitched a four-hitter and struck out five in a 4-0 victory over Detroit on Monday after yielding 18 runs in his previous five outings. ”He was some kind of disgusting with his sinker,‘’ Vogt told reporters about the 25-year-old Connecticut native. '‘He was calm, cool and collected all day.‘’ Hahn, who has never faced New York, is 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and .195 batting average against in five starts at O.co Coliseum.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 3B Brett Lawrie homered Friday for the second consecutive contest after not going deep since April 28.

2. Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to 13 games Friday and moved to within 17 hits of 3,000.

3. Athletics C Josh Phegley, who starts against left-handers with Vogt moving to first base, matched a career high with three hits Friday and is 5-for-8 in the series.

PREDICTION: Athletics 3, Yankees 2