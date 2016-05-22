Preview: Yankees at Athletics

The New York Yankees did themselves no favors by opening the season 9-17, digging themselves as much as an eight-game hole in the highly competitive American League East. The Yankees have won 11 of their last 16 to climb out of the division cellar, however, and will attempt to move within one game of .500 for the first time in over a month Sunday as they look to complete a four-game sweep of the host Oakland Athletics.

New York (20-22) was swept at home by Oakland in a three-game series from April 19-21 during a stretch in which the 27-time world champions dropped 15-of-20 contests, but Saturday’s 5-1 victory was the team’s season-high fourth straight and helped it move past disappointing Toronto in the division. Carlos Beltran has been on a tear in this series (7-for-14, homer, four doubles and seven RBIs), complementing a rotation that has allowed one earned run in each of the first three contests. The Athletics entered this series on a four-game winning streak of their own, but the loss of Josh Reddick in the opener has contributed to their inability to score runs (five) against New York. Oakland’s most recent loss was a microcosm of its recent offensive struggles - the Athletics loaded the bases with one out twice on Saturday but produced only one run.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (1-5, 6.60 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (1-1, 3.38)

Pineda remained winless in seven tries since his season debut Tuesday in Arizona despite matching a season high with nine strikeouts, as he surrendered five runs and nine hits over five innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks. The 27-year-old Dominican is 0-5 with a 6.05 ERA over that stretch and has yet to work more than six frames all season while recording only three quality starts. One of Pineda’s more productive outings came on April 19 versus Oakland, which reached him for two runs in six innings.

Hahn surrendered two homers among 10 hits and a walk in 6 2/3 innings against Texas on Tuesday but managed to hold the Rangers to three runs following his recall from Triple-A Nashville. The Virginia Tech product hasn’t been particularly effective in keeping runners off the bases in his three outings this season, allowing 21 hits and seven walks over 18 2/3 frames. Hahn lost his only career start versus the Yankees last May, yielding four runs (three earned) in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees can complete their first four-game road sweep since 1979 with a win on Sunday.

2. Oakland LF Khris Davis (right forearm tightness) left Saturday’s game and is questionable to play in the finale.

3. Since going 3-for-4 on Monday, New York 1B Mark Teixeira is hitless in 17 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Athletics 4