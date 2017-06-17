After back-to-back roller-coaster affairs in which leads changed more often than the weather, the New York Yankees attempt to snap their season-high four-game losing streak when they visit the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon. The Yankees rallied from numerous deficits in the first two contests of the four-game series but ultimately fell to 1-4 on their seven-game California trip.

New York trailed 4-0 early in Friday's contest but scored six unanswered runs, with rookie Aaron Judge belting his major league-leading 23rd homer - a three-run shot in the third inning - before suffering its third one-run defeat during its slide. Judge's blast ended a three-game drought, giving him five homers and 11 RBIs over his last seven contests. Rookie Matt Chapman was Oakland's hero on Friday, driving in the tying and winning runs with his first major-league hit - a single down the left-field line in the eighth inning. The 24-year-old, who went 0-for-3 in his debut on Thursday, also delivered an RBI groundout during the Athletics' four-run second frame as the team won for just the third time in nine contests.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, YES (New York), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (5-6, 6.07 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Hahn (2-4, 3.56)

Tanaka's winless streak reached six starts on Monday as he allowed three runs - one earned - and four hits over 6 2/3 innings of a no-decision at the Los Angeles Angels. The 28-year-old native of Japan lost each of his previous five outings, surrendering a total of 12 runs over 10 2/3 frames in the previous two. Tanaka suffered his first career loss against Oakland on May 26, dropping to 3-1 with a 1.29 ERA in four turns despite giving up just one run and striking out 13 in 7 1/3 innings.

Hahn has won only one of his last eight outings and is coming off a no-decision at Tampa Bay on Sunday in which he gave up three runs and seven hits over five innings. The 27-year-old native of Connecticut has done a tremendous job keeping the ball in the park, serving up just one home run over 60 2/3 frames in 10 starts and one relief appearance. Hahn has yet to defeat New York, going 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in two career turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees hope to have C Gary Sanchez (groin) and OF Aaron Hicks (Achilles) back in the lineup after both sat out Friday's game.

2. Oakland SS Marcus Semien (wrist surgery) took batting practice Friday for the first time since his injury and could begin a rehab assignment next week.

3. New York placed RHP Adam Warren (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list, optioned RHP Giovanny Gallegos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and recalled OF Mason Williams and C Kyle Higashioka from the RailRiders.

PREDICTION: Yankees 9, Athletics 5