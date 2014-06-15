Athletics 5, Yankees 1: Scott Kazmir combined with two relievers on a three-hitter and Eric Sogard drove in a pair of runs as host Oakland halted New York’s winning streak at four games.

Andy Parrino and John Jaso each recorded an RBI while Brandon Moss and Craig Gentry collected two hits apiece for the Athletics, who had lost three of their previous four contests. Kazmir (8-2) limited the Yankees to an unearned run on three hits and three walks in six innings as he won his third straight decision.

Kelly Johnson doubled and scored the lone run for New York, which fell to 5-3 on its nine-game road trip. Hiroki Kuroda (4-5) yielded four runs on five hits and three walks over 4 2/3 frames, suffering his second straight loss following a six-start unbeaten streak.

Oakland grabbed the lead in the second inning as Sogard delivered a two-out, two-run single. Johnson scored on an error in the third as New York halved the deficit, but Jaso plated Sogard in the fifth with a groundout and Coco Crisp came home on Yankees catcher John Ryan Murphy’s second passed ball of the frame to make it 4-1.

The Athletics added a run in the sixth, when pinch hitter Gentry reached on a bunt single and scored on Parrino’s double. The hit was the first of the year for the 28-year-old Parrino, who went 0-for-3 in his season debut Friday.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The game was delayed 38 minutes due to a power outage as a bank of lights in left field went out at O.Co Coliseum. ... New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 0-for-3, ending his 17-game hitting streak. ... Oakland lost the DH as Jed Lowrie came in to play shortstop and Parrino moved from SS to 3B when Josh Donaldson was ejected after seven innings for arguing. ... RHP Dan Otero worked two perfect innings and LHP Sean Doolittle set down New York in order in the ninth as Oakland defeated the Yankees for the eighth time in nine home meetings.