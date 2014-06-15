Athletics 10, Yankees 5: Derek Norris collected three hits and joined Coco Crisp by belting a three-run homer as host Oakland jumped out to a double-digit lead to win the rubber match of the three-game series.

Crisp scored three times while Kyle Blanks, Nick Punto and Craig Gentry each crossed the plate twice as the Athletics cruised to their ninth win in their last 10 home meetings with New York. Yoenis Cespedes ripped a two-run single and Josh Donaldson snapped an 0-for-33 stretch with an RBI single to cap a four-run fourth inning as Oakland amassed a 10-0 lead.

Staked to the early run support, Jesse Chavez (6-4) allowed only Mark Teixeira’s two-out RBI double in the sixth before exiting after a five-hit performance. Carlos Beltran led off the seventh with a homer and Brett Gardner added a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth.

Batting in the cleanup spot for the first time this season, Norris deposited a 3-1 slider from Vidal Nuno (1-3) over the wall in left field to open the scoring in the first inning. Crisp followed suit in the second by sending a 2-2 slider down the left-field line to give the Athletics a 6-0 advantage.

Although the Yankees emerged victorious in all six of his previous career road starts, Nuno struggled right out of the gate on Sunday. The 26-year-old permitted eight runs on as many hits in three innings as New York finished its nine-game road trip with a 5-4 mark.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Beltran made a mental miscue with two outs in the eighth inning after walking off first base following a force play at second. The Athletics alertly tagged the base to end the frame, with umpire Dan Iassogna ruling that Beltran had abandoned the play. ... Teixeira returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s contest due to tightness in his rib cage. He went 1-for-3. ... Oakland continues its 10-game homestand when it opens a three-game set versus American League West rival Texas on Monday. New York begins a six-game homestand on Tuesday when it opens a three-game series against AL East rival Toronto.