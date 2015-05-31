Beltran’s two-run belt, three RBIs power Yankees

OAKLAND, Calif. -- New York Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran was batting .162 with no home runs and seven RBIs at the end of April.

It’s safe to say he has turned the page in May.

Beltran continued his torrid hitting Saturday night, launching a two-run homer and driving in three runs in a 5-3 victory the Oakland A’s at O.co Coliseum.

Beltran is batting .308 with nine runs, seven doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs in May. He has hit safely in 16 of his past 17 games.

“I‘m healthy, I feel good,” Beltran said. “It’s just part of baseball. Sometimes you start the season hitting .340. All of a sudden you get two months where you don’t hit, you hit less than .200. Everything is magnified when you start a season slow, but at the end of the day, I do believe it’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.”

The Yankees trailed 3-2 after five innings, but Beltran hit a two-run shot off right-hander Jesse Hahn with one out in the sixth, giving New York a 4-3 lead. Catcher Brian McCann walked with one out and Beltran crushed Hahn’s 0-1 fastball over the center-field fence, just left of the 388-foot mark, for his fourth homer of the season.

“It’s huge,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Beltran’s hot streak. “He’s had a great month of May and we just need it to carry over.”

Beltran lined an RBI single in the eighth, driving in first baseman Mark Teixeira to make it 5-3.

“I feel better at the plate,” Beltran said. “I have made a few adjustments. Thank God I‘m just getting the positive results. ... I’ve just been more aggressive. I just got to go up there with the mentality to hit. Sometimes I‘m too patient and that puts me in a hole.”

The Yankees lost the first two games in the series but will go for a split Sunday. They won in Oakland for just the second time in the past 13 games.

Yankees right-hander Nathan Eovaldi gave up three runs and 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings, exiting the game trailing 3-2. He struck out two, walked none and threw 96 pitches.

Yankees left-hander Chasen Shreve (2-1) took over for Eovaldi, struck out all four batters he faced and then gave way to lefty Justin Wilson, who retired both batters he faced.

Right-hander Dellin Betanes blanked the A’s for 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and keeping his ERA at 0.00. He has 24 appearances without allowing an earned run, the most ever to start a season in Yankees history.

Right-hander Andrew Miller pitched a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

”Most teams you’re looking to try to get into their bullpen earlier,“ A’s manager Bob Melvin said. ”But this is a bullpen that maybe you’re a little more aggressive on the starter because you want to get a lead before you get into the bullpen.

“Early on, you look up there and I think we had seven hits and no runs, and that’s hard to do. One extra base hit maybe breaks it open a little bit more.”

McCann extended his RBI streak to eight games. That’s the longest such streak by a Yankees catcher since Yogi Berra had at least one RBI in eight straight games from Sept. 11 to Sept. 23, 1956.

Third baseman Chase Headley went 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored once for the Yankees.

A’s right fielder Josh Reddick, who entered the game batting .136 in his career against the Yankees, went 3-for-4. Center fielder Billy Burns, shortstop Marcus Semien and third baseman Brett Lawrie each had two hits.

Hahn (2-5), who was coming off his first career complete game and shutout, gave up four runs (three earned) and seven hits in six innings and took the loss. He struck out four and walked one.

Hahn said one bad pitch to Beltran cost him.

“Tried to go sinker, down and away there, and it flattened out on me,” Hahn said. “I got under it, hung it, and it was a good pitch for him to drive.”

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead in top of the first. Headley lined a one-out single to right, moved to second on designated hitter Alex Rodriguez’s single to center and scored on McCann’s single to right.

Yankees rookie left fielder Ramon Flores, making his major league debut, saved a run in the bottom of the first, gunning down Semien at the plate for the third out when he tried to score from second on a Reddick single. He made a diving catch in foul territory in the second.

The A’s scored twice in the third to take a 2-1 lead. Burns grounded a leadoff single to left and moved to second on Semien’s single. Catcher Stephen Vogt singled to center, loading the bases, and designated hitter Billy Butler hit a sacrifice fly to center, driving in Burns and moving Semien to third. Reddick followed with an RBI single to center.

The A’s added a run in the fourth when second baseman Eric Sogard led off with a single and scored from second on Semien’s opposite-field single to right with two outs.

NOTES: A’s reliever Sean Doolittle was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left shoulder. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut Wednesday, working one scoreless inning. But he felt pain in the back of his shoulder -- not the rotator cuff -- late that night and again when he played catch Thursday. An MRI on Saturday revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle will likely not resume throwing for two weeks. “I just got to make sure to take some more time and do it right,” Doolittle said. “I guess this was my body’s way of telling me I wasn’t quite ready.” ... The A’s recalled RHP Angel Castro from Triple-A Nashville to take Doolittle’s spot on the roster. ... Yankees OF Slade Heathcott (strained right quadriceps) was placed on the disabled list and will be examined Monday in New York by team doctor Christopher Ahmad. ... OF Ramon Flores was recalled by the Yankees from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and started in left field, making his major league debut. ... Yankees INF Stephen Drew, who had one hit in his past 26 at-bats through Friday, was out of the lineup and Jose Pirela started at second base. He entered the game in the bottom of the seventh and went 0-for-1.