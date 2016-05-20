Nova, Yankees shut down Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- All of a sudden, the New York Yankees have too many pitchers.

And the Oakland Athletics don’t have a right fielder.

That was the conclusion Thursday night after right-hander Ivan Nova pitched the Yankees to a 4-1 victory in a game that saw the A’s lose Josh Reddick to a fractured left thumb.

Nova and three relievers combined to limit the A’s to six hits, and Carlos Beltran drove in three runs with a double and a home run, helping the Yankees gain a first measure of revenge after having been swept at home by the A’s in a three-game series last month.

“He’s pitching great. I really like what he’s doing,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Nova, who entered the starting rotation on May 9 after left-hander CC Sabathia went on the disabled list.

But with Sabathia having recovered from a groin strain and scheduled to come off the DL to pitch Friday, Girardi figures to have a decision to make next week when Nova’s turn in the rotation comes up again.

The manager was noncommittal after Thursday’s game, and Nova insisted he wasn’t going to lose any sleep over the decision, either.

“The important thing is winning,” he said. “I just want to help us win.”

Reddick won’t be doing that for a while for the A‘s. He caught his left thumb on the spike of leaping Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius on successful steal attempt in the seventh inning, and was removed from the game when Oakland took the field in the top of the eighth.

He has been scheduled to see a hand specialist Friday to determine the immediate course of action.

“I didn’t get lucky on that one,” Reddick assured. “Frustrating isn’t even the word. I‘m having a great year and then something so simple can be so damaging.”

Reddick provided the A’s only run of the game with a solo home run, his fifth of the season, in the top of the fourth inning. The injury occurred after his second hit, a leadoff single in the seventh that raised his May average to .413 (24-for-58).

Nova (3-1) continued his impressive work as a starter for the Yankees, limiting his third consecutive opponent to just one run.

He allowed only three hits other than the homer -- all singles -- in six innings, his longest stint as a starter since being promoted from the bullpen May 9.

He struck out three and did not walk a batter, enabling him to record 18 outs while throwing only 62 pitches.

Nova was so economical, Girardi had to defend his decision to pull the starter and go with his three-man bullpen wrecking crew -- right-hander Dellin Betances and lefties Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman.

“There’s a reason we’ve got those guys lined up down there,” Girardi said of his bullpen. “It’s my call when I want to use them.”

Taking over in a 2-1 game, Betances, Miller and Chapman slammed the door on the A‘s, each pitching a scoreless inning.

The hard-throwing Chapman struck out two of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning to record his fifth save in six appearances since serving a 30-day suspension that ended May 9.

Chapman’s job became easier after Beltran belted a two-out, two-run home run off Fernando Rodriguez -- the A’s fourth pitcher -- in the ninth, increasing New York’s lead to 4-1.

The home run was Beltran’s ninth of the season and 401st of his career.

It came after an earlier baserunning blunder that cost the Yankees a run.

“It tells you about Carlos. He doesn’t hang his head,” Girardi praised. “Carlos has the ability to move on.”

Right-hander Kendall Graveman (1-6) took the loss for the A’s despite allowing fewer than four runs for the first time since April 20, a stretch of four starts.

His thoughts were with Reddick after the solid effort.

“Red’s a big part of the lineup. He brings energy every day,” Graveman said. “I hope for a quick recovery. We need him.”

Beltran, Brett Gardner and Chase Headley had two hits apiece for the Yankees, who outhit the A’s 10-6. Gardner scored twice.

Reddick and Stephen Vogt had two hits apiece for the A‘s, who had won four in a row and were coming off a three-game home sweep of the Texas Rangers.

Graveman was pulled with two outs in the sixth inning, and he was somewhat lucky to get either of them.

The game was tied 1-1 before Graveman surrendered three singles and a double to the only four Yankees he faced in the sixth.

That produced more outs (two) and runs (one), however, because Headley was picked off first base following his leadoff single, and Gregorius was gunned down at second after his single had advanced Dustin Ackley, who also had singled, to third.

When right fielder Reddick’s throw to third was too late to get Ackley, third baseman Danny Valencia fired to second to get Gregorius, who was attempting to move up on the throw.

With two outs and Ackley on third, Aaron Hicks slashed an RBI double to left, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Graveman allowed only two runs in his 5 2/3 innings despite giving up eight hits and three walks. He struck out five.

The Yankees also gave a run away in the third inning after Beltran’s RBI double brought home Gardner to open the scoring.

Reddick dropped Brian McCann’s liner to deep right field. Beltran, not realizing there were two outs, got a late break and advanced only to third.

”It happens,“ Girardi noted. ”You’re not happy about it, but it does happen.

“I‘m going to bet that doesn’t happen the rest of his career.”

Graveman stranded the two baserunners by getting Starlin Castro to pop out.

Reddick made up for the blunder with his game-tying solo shot in the fourth inning.

NOTES: The Yankees have won nine of their last 14 games. ... Yankees LF Brett Gardner, who had two hits and two walks in five plate appearances, has reached base 27 times in 16 games in May. ... Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (strained groin) is scheduled to come off the disabled list to start Friday’s game against A’s ace RHP Sonny Gray. Sabathia, a San Francisco Bay Area native, said he expected to leave between 75-125 tickets for family and friends. ... Gray will enter the game with a 5.84 ERA, which is 3.11 higher than his season figure for 2015. Only Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (3.42) has seen his ERA increase by more among regular starters. ... Yankees DH Alex Rodriguez (strained hamstring) ran the bases without incident before the game, but manager Joe Girardi expressed skepticism the veteran would be activated from the DL by the end of the weekend.