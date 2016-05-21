Sabathia hits milestone in return as Yankees rout A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. -- New York got a much-needed win and an encouraging start from left-hander CC Sabathia in his first game back from the disabled list Friday. Oakland, meanwhile, was reeling from the loss of injured right fielder Josh Reddick (thumb) and needed a comeback performance from ace pitcher Sonny Gray but got just the opposite.

Sabathia outpitched Gray as the Yankees defeated the Athletics for the second straight night at the Oakland Coliseum, winning 8-3. Sabathia, a Bay Area native, earned his 100th win in New York pinstripes and became the eighth modern-era player to win 100 games or more with two teams as he won 106 with Cleveland. He struck out eight and walked just one

“CC pitched good and gave us an opportunity to win,” said Yankees designated hitter Carlos Beltran. “CC has something that a lot of pitchers don’t have. That is experience. He makes adjustments and to me he has the great stuff to compete in this league for many, many years.”

Beltran helped his teammate by delivering three hits and three RBIs. Left fielder Brett Gardner, shortstop Didi Gregorius and third baseman Ronald Torreyes scored two runs apiece in the rout.

Strong pitching and timely hitting added up to an encouraging night for a club trying to climb out of last place. The Yankees won three games in a row for the first time all season.

“That’s a good start. I‘m happy that we’re playing better baseball,” Beltran said. “You see the averages starting to go up. If we keep doing that, putting ourselves on the base paths, keep getting those hits, it’s going to help. ... Tomorrow, we’ll try to make it four in a row.”

The Athletics have to be concerned that the events of the last two days will push their season in a different direction.

An All-Star and Oakland’s best pitcher who has struggled in his last several starts, Gray (3-5) lasted just 3 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season, and gave up six hits and five runs, while walking four and throwing three wild pitches.

“It’s tough,” said a disappointed Gray after the game. “That’s not something I really expect from myself.”

His catcher thinks he’s improving even if the box score doesn’t show it yet.

“I know he’s frustrated with the results but his stuff was good,” said Oakland’s Stephen Vogt. “He had solid movement down in the zone. He just threw so many pitches; they did a good job getting his pitch count up early. He’s been working really hard, I think he’ll get it back. He’s too much of a competitor not to.”

Gray’s disappointing performance came one night after a fractured thumb shelved the A’s star right fielder for at least a month and possibly through the All-Star break. Reddick was hitting .322 with five home runs and 18 RBIs.

“He hits third for us every day. He’s one of the better players in the league. That’s a pretty significant guy to lose,” said Oakland manager Bob Melvin.

The Yankees led the Athletics 5-1 through five innings Friday night in the second game of a four-game series.

Oakland took a one-run lead in the second on designated hitter Matt McBride’s single that knocked in first baseman Billy Butler.

Gray held the Yankees in check through three innings, pitching out of trouble in the first and third, when he walked two batters and threw a wild pitch.

But the Yankees struck back in the fourth and capitalized on Gray’s sloppiness and some bad Oakland defense. Torreyes stung the A’s ace with a two-run triple. Gray fueled the Yankees’ rally with two walks and another wild pitch. Catcher’s interference gave New York still another baserunner, and then Beltran lifted a catchable ball, which center fielder Coco Crisp misplayed into a two-run double. That chased Gray from the game, his third start this year that lasted less than four innings. The Yankees batted around and scored five times.

Oakland’s bullpen kept the Athletics in the game until the ninth inning when New York center fielder Jacob Ellsbury drove in two runs with a two-out triple. That put the game out of reach, although Oakland pinch hitter Billy Burns tripled and scored in the home half.

New York and Oakland play again Saturday and Sunday.

NOTES: Oakland placed OF Josh Reddick on the disabled list after the right fielder fractured his left thumb while stealing second base Thursday against New York. Reddick called the injury “frustrating” and expects to miss 4-to-6 weeks. ... The Athletics have 12 players on the disabled list, the most at one time since at least 1979. ... Yankees LHP CC Sabathia made his first start since returning from the disabled list with a strained groin. ... With two hits Thursday, Yankees 3B Chase Headley has reached base in 11 straight games, a season high. ... After a slow start at the plate, Oakland LF Khris Davis has hit 12 home runs, tied for best in the American League entering Friday. ... New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury leads all major league outfielders in on base percentage at .488. ... The A’s have raised their batting average 14 points over their last 14 games to .248.