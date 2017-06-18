Healy, Joyce power Athletics past Yankees

OAKLAND, Calif. -- You couldn't blame Ryon Healy if he wishes June would never end.

Healy recorded his third career multi-homer game -- all coming this month -- and powered the Oakland Athletics to a 5-2 victory against the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon at the Oakland Coliseum.

Healy hit solo homers in the second and fourth innings into the left-center field seats off Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Healy hit two homers against the Washington Nationals on June 3 and two against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 5 in Oakland.

"Trusting the process," Healy said. "It's a day-to-day grind. There's been a lot of days this season where I feel terrible in the cage and I just have to go out and clear my mind and just battle, compete in the box. Really emphasize getting a good pitch to hit and putting my best swing on it."

And yes, Healy had one of those terrible days in the cage Saturday before going 3-for-4.

Healy has eight home runs in 16 games this month. He has 17 home runs for the season and is tied for the team lead with Yonder Alonso and Khris Davis.

After hitting three home runs in his first 27 games, he has 14 in his past 40. Healy had 13 home runs in 72 contests last year as a rookie and has 130 career blasts in 139 professional games.

"He went through a considerable struggle at one point in time this year, too, and made the adjustment," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "That's what the really good hitters do, especially when they're young. He's a premier guy."

Matt Joyce led off the first inning with a home run and went 3-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored for the A's.

Rookie Matt Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in his third career major league game. He had his first two-hit game and first extra-base hit in the big leagues.

The Yankees extended their season-long losing streak to five games.

"It's not what you want," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "It's frustrating. But it's a long year. We'll get it turned around and we'll get hot again."

A's right-hander Jesse Hahn (3-4) struggled with his command but improved to 2-0 in three starts since returning from the disabled list with a strained right triceps. Hahn gave up two runs on three hits over five innings with six strikeouts and three walks.

Tanaka (5-7) struck out 10 and walked one, but gave up five runs on eight hits, including three home runs, over four innings. He has allowed 21 homers in 76 2/3 innings this season.

"The three home runs, that's unacceptable," Tanaka said through an interpreter. "The two to Healy, I just wasn't able to execute my pitches. It just went into that spot where he likes it the most."

Joyce hit his fifth career leadoff home run, sending Tanaka's first-pitch fastball into the right field seats to give Oakland a 1-0 lead.

Joyce's leadoff homer was his first since Sept. 24, 2013, against New York at Yankee Stadium off Hiroki Kuroda.

The Yankees scored twice in the second to take a 2-1 lead, bunching singles by Ronald Torreyes, Mason Williams and Austin Romine.

But with one out in the second, Healy launched Tanaka's 2-2 splitter into the seats as the A's pulled even. Then in the fourth, Healy led off with a 428-blast, giving Oakland a 3-2 lead. This time, he crushed Tanaka's 3-2 slider.

"I still think it's getting there," Healy said of his swing. "I'm not satisfied with the consistency of it. There's things that I'm still not doing well enough on a day-to-day basis."

The A's scored two more runs in the fourth.

Chapman lined a single to left, moved to third on Joyce's single and scored on Adam Rosales' single to right. Jed Lowrie brought Joyce home with an infield single, making it 5-2.

Liam Hendriks, Josh Smith, Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle combined to blank the Yankees on two hits over the final four innings. Doolittle pitched the ninth for his second save, striking out three.

Didi Gregorius went 0-for-4, ending his career-long, 17-game hitting streak, which was the longest active streak in the majors.

NOTES: A's RHP Santiago Casilla was hit in the left shoulder by a foul ball during the game and had X-rays, which were negative. "He's OK,' A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He's a tough guy, but that was pretty scary for a minute because it came in there pretty good." ... Yankees DH Matt Holliday was a late scratch because of an allergic reaction to something he ate, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ... Yankees C Gary Sanchez (strained groin) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game but pinch hit in the ninth inning. ... Yankees CF Aaron Hicks missed his second straight game and remained day-to-day. ... The A's selected RHP Michael Brady from Triple-A Nashville and optioned RHP Zach Neal to the Sounds. This marks Brady's first career call-up to the major leagues. ... INF/OF Chad Pinder was a late scratch from the lineup because of an illness. INF Adam Rosales started in his place. ... The A's traded 3B Trevor Plouffe and cash to Tampa Bay in exchange for a player to be named or cash. Plouffe was designated for assignment Thursday.