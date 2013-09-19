Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

If the New York Yankees hope to play in the postseason, they’ll need Hiroki Kuroda to rediscover the form that made him one of the top first-half pitchers in baseball. Kuroda looks to halt a six-start winless streak - and keep the Yankees’ playoff hopes afloat - as he leads his club into the finale of a three-game series against the host Toronto Blue Jays. New York dropped the opener 2-0 but rallied with four runs in the eighth inning to prevail 4-3 Wednesday night.

The Yankees begin the day 2 1/2 games back of the Texas Rangers for the second American League wild card spot with just 10 games remaining. Kuroda will likely make two more starts over that stretch, which means two more chances to earn his first victory since Aug. 12. He’ll be opposed in Thursday’s finale by journeyman Todd Redmond, who has already beaten the Yankees once this season and has been solid over his last three outings.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, YES (New York), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (11-11, 3.13 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Todd Redmond (3-2, 4.10)

Since throwing eight scoreless innings of three-hit ball against the Angels more than a month ago, Kuroda has been mostly dreadful. The 38-year-old native of Japan has surrendered at least four runs in five of his last six starts, including a loss to Toronto on Aug. 28 in which he was tagged for seven runs - five earned - over five innings. The road hasn’t been kind to Kuroda, who is 4-9 with a 4.02 ERA in 17 starts away from Yankee Stadium.

Redmond may be a long shot to make the Blue Jays’ starting rotation next season, but he’s making a strong case anyhow. The 28-year-old has allowed just six earned runs over his last three starts, kicking off that stretch with 5 2/3 strong innings in a 7-2 victory over the Yankees. Redmond has been especially dangerous at the Rogers Centre, where he owns a 2-0 mark with a 2.19 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 37 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto C J.P. Arencibia, whose season average dipped below .200 Wednesday, is 9-for-21 with a homer lifetime against Kuroda.

2. The Yankees have won five of Kuroda’s last six starts against the Blue Jays.

3. New York leads the season series 14-4.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3