Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

The New York Yankees will try to translate their home success against the Toronto Blue Jays to the road when the teams open a three-game series in Toronto on Monday. The Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium last week, running their home winning streak in the series to 16. The encounters have been more even in Toronto, where New York went 4-5 in 2013 before taking two of three earlier this year.

The Blue Jays limp into the series having dropped a series finale in Cincinnati on Sunday and losing a pair of key bats in the process. Slugging right fielder Jose Bautista was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday on his left leg, which became tight and forced him to leave in the third inning Sunday. Third baseman Brett Lawrie suffered a broken right index finger when he was hit by a pitch in the second inning.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, YES (New York), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Chase Whitley (3-0, 2.56 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (3-2, 5.14)

Whitley lasted just five innings against Toronto on Wednesday at home but it was good enough to pick up his third straight win. He has a 2.55 ERA while walking just one batter across 24 2/3 innings in four starts this month, posting a miniscule 0.851 WHIP in that span. The 25-year-old has worked into the sixth only twice in his seven outings since joining the big-league club in May.

Pitching not far from his childhood home, Stroman lasted only 3 2/3 innings at Yankee Stadium last Tuesday. He gave up two runs on four hits and three walks while throwing a career-high 98 pitches in what was his first career road start. The former first-round pick, who had three straight quality starts prior to the shortened outing at New York, has given up 38 hits in 28 innings overall.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees SS Derek Jeter has 533 career doubles, one shy of Lou Gehrig’s franchise mark.

2. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion has four home runs in his last four games.

3. New York CF Jacoby Ellsbury has been successful on his last 13 steal attempts.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4