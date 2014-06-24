Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays look to keep the bats going when they host the New York Yankees in the second contest of a three-game series Tuesday night. Three contests after producing 14 runs in a win at Cincinnati, the Blue Jays broke out once again with eight runs in the first four innings of an 8-3 win in Monday’s series opener. The victory came just days after Toronto suffered its 16th straight road loss against New York, which has now dropped three games in a row overall.

The Blue Jays registered 13 hits in the triumph, which is somewhat notable given the absences of right fielder Jose Bautista and third baseman Brett Lawrie. While Lawrie was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a broken right index finger, Bautista is expected to avoid the DL and could return as a pinch hitter in the series. The first-place Blue Jays can clinch a series win Tuesday after going 0-4-1 in their previous five sets.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, My9 (New York), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH David Phelps (3-4, 3.86 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (10-4, 2.32)

Since giving up a season-high seven runs in a loss at Kansas City earlier this month, Phelps has allowed two runs in 13 2/3 innings over a span of two starts, including seven solid frames against Toronto on Thursday. He has posted a quality start in three of his last four road outings. The 27-year-old is 3-0 in his career versus Toronto but has given up eight runs in 7 2/3 innings in four relief appearances at the Rogers Centre.

Buehrle had a rare solid outing against New York on the road Wednesday, when he let up two earned runs in six innings of a tough-luck loss. That left the veteran with a 1-11 record and an ERA of 5.84 in 17 career starts versus the Yankees. Buehrle, who has lost three straight starts, is four wins shy of becoming the 115th pitcher in baseball history to record 200 in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays OF Melky Cabrera is 5-for-11 with two home runs and a double against Phelps and has hit safely in 20 straight games versus New York.

2. The Yankees are an MLB-best 38-7 when holding opponents to four runs or fewer.

3. New York SS Derek Jeter needs one double to tie Lou Gehrig for the all-time franchise lead and three walks to match Bernie Williams for fourth in Yankees history.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4