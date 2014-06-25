Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays look to return the favor with a home sweep of the New York Yankees when the teams wrap up their three-game series Wednesday night. The Yankees took three straight from the Blue Jays last week at home, but have had a rough time of it north of the border. Following an 8-3 loss in the series opener, New York fell behind 6-0 on Tuesday night before rallying to tie it and then losing 7-6 on an error in the ninth.

The Yankees have lost four straight games, continuing a streaky stretch that has seen the club record two four-game winning streaks and two four-game losing streaks this month alone. The current slide can be pinned largely on the pitching and defense, which has allowed opponents to plate 29 runs in the four losses. New York starters have given up 14 runs in 8 1/3 innings in the series so far.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, YES (New York), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Hiroki Kuroda (4-5, 4.23 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (5-5, 3.86)

Kuroda allowed two runs on four hits in six innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Friday, but remains without a win in his last four starts. He has yielded only 16 hits in 24 1/3 innings in that span, only one of which left the yard. The 39-year-old is 1-3 with a 5.65 ERA in five career starts at Toronto.

Hutchison has been roughed up twice by the Yankees this year, including a 4 1/3-inning outing at New York on Thursday in which he surrendered four runs on six hits and a season high-matching four walks. He has allowed 10 runs in 7 2/3 frames versus New York in 2014 and has also posted a 9.49 ERA over his last three home starts overall. Hutchison has 14 strikeouts over his last five outings after recording 59 in his first 10.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays SS Jose Reyes is 9-for-20 with two triples and two doubles against Kuroda.

2. The Yankees have allowed just one stolen base over the last 16 games.

3. Toronto RF Jose Bautista has missed two straight games due to a sore hamstring.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4