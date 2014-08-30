Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

It’s taken more than 2 1/2 seasons, but the New York Yankees are finally starting to reap the benefits of trading for Michael Pineda. The Dominican right-hander will make his fourth start since spending nearly four months on the disabled list as the Yankees clash with the host Toronto Blue Jays in the second of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon. The Yankees’ 6-3 victory Friday was marred by a left ankle injury to center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who is listed as questionable.

New York remains three games back of the second wild card in the American League but cannot afford to lose Ellsbury, who is 20-for-44 with four homers and 11 RBIs in his last 11 games. The Blue Jays have lost 17 of 24 games in August to fall 6 1/2 games back in the wild-card race and a loss Saturday will drop them below .500 for the first time since May 14. Slugger Jose Bautista has homered in three consecutive games to reach the 80-RBI mark for the third time in his career.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (3-2, 1.95 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (8-11, 4.68)

Pineda is coming off another strong outing, allowing only a solo homer among five hits in 6 1/3 innings at Kansas City for his first victory since April 16. It was the longest outing of the season for Pineda, who has permitted a total of four runs in his three starts since coming off the disabled list. He is 1-1 with a 4.38 in four starts versus the Blue Jays, taking the loss despite yielding one run in six innings at Toronto on April 5.

Hutchison rebounded from a pair of ugly outings by limiting Tampa Bay to one run over six innings in his last turn, although he did not factor in the decision. He was knocked around for 13 runs and 15 hits in dropping his previous two starts - both on the road - against the Chicago White Sox and Seattle. Hutchison beat the Yankees on July 26 by giving up two runs in 6 2/3 innings to improve to 2-3 with a 5.81 ERA lifetime against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ellsbury has hit safely in six straight games and is riding a five-game RBI streak.

2. Blue Jays OF Kevin Pillar is 4-for-12 with three doubles in three games since his recall from Triple-A Buffalo.

3. Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (elbow), currently on the disabled lsit, is flying back to New York on Saturday after complaining of “general soreness” in his right arm.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3