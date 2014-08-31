Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

Jacoby Ellsbury has been the best offensive player for the New York Yankees and his absence from the lineup was noticeable in Saturday’s 2-0 loss in Toronto. Ellsbury is expected to sit out again in Sunday’s series finale against the host Blue Jays due to a sprain ankle sustained while sliding into home plate Friday. “It’s a big difference without him,” New York third baseman Chase Headley said. “But hopefully it’s just a couple of days or a day and we’ll get him back.”

Ellsbury was on a tear over his past 11 games, going 20-for-44 with four homers and 11 RBIs, and the Yankees managed only one hit with him sitting out Saturday to drop 3 1/2 games behind Detroit and Kansas City for the second wild card. Toronto’s Jose Bautista is on a hot streak of his own, homering in four straight games and providing the only runs Saturday with a two-run blast. Despite posting an 8-17 record in August, the Blue Jays remain in contention, trailing the Tigers and Royals by six games.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, YES (New York), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Brandon McCarthy (8-13, 4.13 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (8-8, 4.40)

McCarthy had his his worst effort since he was acquired from Arizona in early July, giving up five runs over 6 1/3 innings in a loss at Detroit last time out. It marked the third defeat in four turns for McCarthy, a stretch in which the Yankees have mustered a total of five runs. McCarthy is 3-3 lifetime in 10 appearances (seven starts) versus Toronto, but has had problems with Melky Cabrera, who is 4-for-9 with two homers against him.

Despite turning in a quality start against Boston on Sunday, when he permitted three runs over six innings, Happ is winless in his last six turns and is seeking his first victory since July 22. He did not factor in the decision at New York on July 27 after giving up three runs on a pair of homers over 5 1/3 innings. Happ continues to be victimized by the long ball, surrendering seven homers during the six-start drought.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bautista has a four-game homer streak for the second time in his career. He also hit four in a row from Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2009.

2. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira is 3-for-29 over his last eight games.

3. Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez notched his first career save Saturday, striking out three in two perfect innings.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3