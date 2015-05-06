Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have a chance to earn a series win over the visiting New York Yankees on Wednesday, but they will need a rare effort from Mark Buehrle. The veteran left-hander will be looking for just the second win of his career against the Yankees in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Buehrle’s 1-14 record and 6.21 ERA are his worst career marks against any opponent, and he faces a New York team that has won 14 of its last 18 games after picking up a 6-3 win on Tuesday. The Yankees are holding down first place thanks to the production of Jacoby Ellsbury, Mark Teixeira and Alex Rodriguez. The three former All-Stars are raising their production again, and Ellsbury is batting .514 during an eight-game hitting streak to get on base for sluggers Rodriguez and Teixeira. Toronto has dropped eight of its last 12 games.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, YES (New York), Rogers SportsNet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (0-4, 5.40 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (3-2, 6.75)

Sabathia turned in one of his best efforts of the young season at Boston on Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits in six innings without factoring in the decision. The burly veteran did allow a home run in that outing and has surrendered four over his last two turns. Sabathia faced Toronto on April 9 and was ripped for five runs – four earned – on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings to absorb the loss.

Buehrle won his first three starts but has not been quite as sharp of late. The Missouri native has been lit up for a total of 13 runs and 24 hits in 10 innings over his last two starts – both losses. Buehrle missed New York in April and went 0-4 with a 6.83 ERA in five starts against the Yankees last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees are expected to activate rookie INF Jose Pirela and send down INF Gregorio Petit prior to Wednesday’s contest.

2. Toronto C Russell Martin is 9-for-15 with three home runs in his last four games.

3. Teixeira has homered and driven in two runs in each of his last two games.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Blue Jays 5