Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays swept the New York Yankees on the road last weekend, and the Yankees are in the process of returning the favor. The Blue Jays will try to avoid a three-game sweep when they welcome New York for the finale of the three-game series on Sunday.

Toronto ripped through New York as part of an 11-game winning streak that turned a seven-game deficit in the American League East into a half-game lead entering the weekend. The Yankees have cooled the Blue Jays’ league-leading offense while coaxing their own bats out of a lengthy slump. Carlos Beltran provided the decisive, go-ahead blast in Friday’s 4-3 win and joined Mark Teixeira with a solo blast each in Saturday’s 4-1 triumph. Toronto, which had homered in 12 straight games entering the series, failed to leave the yard in each of the first two games of the series and will take its cracks at New York rookie Luis Severino in the finale while Drew Hutchison starts for the Blue Jays.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, YES (New York), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Severino (0-1, 2.45 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (11-2, 5.26)

Severino is looking for his first win in his third major-league start after allowing two runs and seven hits in six innings without a decision at Cleveland on Tuesday. The 21-year-old has allowed a total of three earned runs in his first two starts but has yet to record an out in the seventh inning. Severino has recorded nine strikeouts and one walk in 11 total frames.

Hutchison enjoyed his longest outing since May 25 when he scattered two runs and four hits over seven innings in a win over Oakland on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has benefited from playing with the majors’ best offense and is 7-1 in his last 13 starts despite completing six innings only three times in that span. Hutchison made his season debut at New York on Apr. 6 and yielded one run and three hits in six innings to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees on Saturday designated LHP Chris Capuano for assignment and recalled RHP Caleb Cotham.

2. Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki is 2-for-20 in five games against New York in the last nine days.

3. Toronto is 1-for-17 with runners in scoring position in the series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2