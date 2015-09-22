Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have had their way with the New York Yankees, winning 12 of the 17 matchups between the teams to open a 3 1/2-game lead atop the American League East Division. That represents the most wins the Blue Jays have ever had in one season against the Yankees, who look to even the three-game series Tuesday at Toronto.

Monday’s 4-2 victory boost the Blue Jays’ record to 8-3 against New York since Aug. 7, including winning three of four at Yankee Stadium from Sept. 11-13. Marco Estrada, who surrendered a major league-worst 29 home runs with Milwaukee last year, goes for his 14th win for the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Estrada has the second-lowest ERA (2.70) in the American League in the second half of the season, behind only teammate David Price, who pitched seven scoreless innings in the series opener. Rookie Luis Severino will be under pressure for the Yankees as he attempts to beat Toronto for the first time in three starts.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, ESPN, YES (New York), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Luis Severino (4-3, 3.12 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (13-8, 3.14)

Severino bounced back from a rocky outing against Toronto by limiting Tampa Bay to one run and six hits over 5 2/3 innings for his fourth victory in five starts. His lone setback during that stretch came against the Blue Jays on Sept. 11, when he was pounded for six runs over 2 1/3 innings - the shortest outing of his brief career. He also took the loss in Toronto on Aug. 16, giving up three while striking out a career-best nine.

Estrada had a shaky outing against the Yankees on Sept. 12, but he rebounded by blanking Atlanta on three hits over eight innings. Estrada escaped with a no-decision against New York despite surrendering three homers and giving up four runs over five innings in an eventual 9-5 victory. Catcher Brian McCann is 7-for-17 against Estrada, who took the loss with six innings of two-run ball against the Yankees on Aug. 15.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista is 9-for-21 in his last five games against the Yankees.

2. Yankees RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right elbow inflammation) will not be able to resume throwing until next week.

3. Blue Jays LF Ben Revere is 10-for-24 versus New York in the past five meetings.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Yankees 5