Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays haven’t won five consecutive series against the New York Yankees since 1992-93, but a victory on Tuesday against their American League East rival will bring an end to that drought. Toronto won for the fifth time in six games by beating the visiting Yankees 4-2 in Monday’s opener of a three-game set.

Light-hitting Blue Jays shortstop Ryan Goins entered the series batting .151 but homered and doubled Monday, giving him two extra-base hits in a game for the second time this season -- the first also came against New York. Edwin Encarnacion’s power numbers and batting average are down, but he has knocked in eight runs during a six-game RBI streak for Toronto. One day after squeezing out a victory at Tampa Bay despite collecting only one hit, the Yankees were limited to five hits to lose for the fourth time in six games. New York catcher Brian McCann prevented a shutout with a two-run homer in the ninth Monday to snap a career worst-tying 0-for-21 slump.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (3-3, 2.83 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (6-2, 3.20)

After giving up four runs in each of his first four starts this season, Sabathia has been outstanding over his last three turns despite a stint on the disabled list due to a groin strain. He returned from the injury to beat Oakland with six innings of one-run ball on May 20 and was a hard-luck loser versus Toronto on Thursday, giving up two runs (zero earned) on two hits over seven innings. Jose Bautista is 4-for-34 with 10 strikeouts versus Sabathia.

Happ outdueled Sabathia and halted a two-start skid with seven superb innings, giving up one run on three hits to improve to 5-2 in 11 career starts against the Yankees. Happ, who has pitched at least 6 2/3 innings in seven of his last eight starts, also beat the Yankees at home on April 13 by permitting one run on seven hits over six innings. Alex Rodriguez is hitless in 14 at-bats while McCann is 3-for-21 lifetime against Happ.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Yankees placed INF Dustin Ackley (torn labrum) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled INF Rob Refsnyder from the minors.

2. Toronto recalled RHP Ryan Tepera from Triple-A Buffalo and designated INF Jimmy Paredes for assignment.

3. Rodriguez, mired in a 1-for-16 slump, sat out the series opener while 1B Mark Teixeira (neck) was 1-for-4 in his return to the lineup.

PREDICTION: Yankees 3, Blue Jays 2