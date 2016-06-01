Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

Pitching away from home has not fazed right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, who will try to prevent a three-game sweep when the New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays in Wednesday night's series finale. Toronto is 6-2 against the Yankees this season and has won five straight series versus New York for the first time since 1992-93.

Tanaka is 2-0 record with a 1.34 ERA in five road starts and has yielded one run over 22 innings in his last three away from home. The Yankees fell to 2-3 on their 10-game road trip following Tuesday's 4-1 setback and have managed five runs and 12 hits over their past three games. Kevin Pillar and Darwin Barney each made sensational catches while combining to drive in all three runs in a decisive seventh-inning rally as the Blue Jays won for the sixth time in seven games. Toronto sends Aaron Sanchez to the mound to oppose Tanaka in the series finale.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, YES (New York), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (3-0, 2.89 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Aarón Sánchez (4-1, 3.29)

Tanaka was dominant last time out at Tampa Bay, permitting only a pair of hits over seven scoreless innings to win his second start in a row. The 27-year-old also went seven stellar innings in his previous outing, giving up one run on five hits to win at Oakland. Edwin Encarnacion is 7-for-16 with a homer and two doubles against Tanaka, who is 5-2 with a 2.37 ERA versus the Blue Jays after five-innings of two-run ball in a no-decision in April.

Sanchez settled for a no-decision against Boston on Friday, yielding four runs (three earned) on five hits over 6 2/3 innings for his eighth quality start. Sanchez, who is 3-0 during a six-start unbeaten streak, also did not factor in the decision against the Yankees on April 12 after allowing one earned run on three hits over six innings. The 23-year-old remains in search of his first win at home -- he's 0-1 with a 4.88 ERA at Rogers Centre.

WALK-OFFS

1. Barney is 6-for-14 during a four-game hitting streak.

2. Yankees 2B Dustin Ackley will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

3. The Blue Jays acquired RHP Jason Grilli, a former All-Star closer, from Atlanta on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Yankees 3, Blue Jays 2