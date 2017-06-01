Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays hope their success in May extends into the new month on Thursday when they open a four-game series against the American League East-leading New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. Toronto's loud bats have aided in the club winning eight of its last nine contests, with nine homers powering the Blue Jays to a three-game sweep of Cincinnati.

Devon Travis belted the go-ahead two-run blast in Wednesday's 5-4 victory to cap off an impressive May, during which he collected four homers to go along with a majors-best 16 doubles after entering the month hitting just .130. The 26-year-old traditionally hasn't fared well versus Thursday starter CC Sabathia, however, going 1-for-20 with six strikeouts. The Yankees dropped two of three to Baltimore to stumble out of the blocks as they began a stretch of four straight series against AL East foes. Matt Holliday, who had an RBI single in Wednesday's 10-4 loss to the Orioles, went 4-for-13 with a homer and four RBIs as New York took two of three from Toronto earlier in the month.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), Sportsnet360 (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (5-2, 4.42 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (4-2, 3.15)

Sabathia recorded his third straight win on Saturday after allowing two runs and striking out a season-high nine batters in a 3-2 triumph over Oakland. The 36-year-old has permitted just four runs and 15 hits during his winning streak after getting blitzed for six runs on seven hits in four innings of a no-decision against Toronto on May 3. Sabathia's lack of control hasn't helped matters, as he surrendered four walks in that contest and has issued 23 free passes this season.

Estrada authored back-to-back strong performances after surrendering five runs against Atlanta on May 16, with solo homers accounting for the lone damage in 3-1 wins at Baltimore (May 21) and Texas (Saturday). The 33-year-old has permitted two earned runs or fewer in eight of his 11 starts this season. Estrada improved to 4-2 in his career against New York after allowing one run and striking out five in seven innings of a 7-1 triumph on May 1.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RF Aaron Judge is 7-for-16 with two homers, seven RBIs and four runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

2. Toronto RF Jose Bautista is 7-for-17 with two homers, five RBIs and five runs scored while hitting safely in five straight contests.

3. Yankees LF Brett Gardner is 6-for-18 with two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2