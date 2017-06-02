Preview: Yankees at Blue Jays

Aaron Hicks has provided tremendous balance this season by leading the team in on-base percentage (.437), but the 27-year-old had no problem clearing the bases in the opener of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hicks aims to carry the momentum of a six-RBI performance into Friday's tilt as the visiting New York Yankees tangle with the Blue Jays.

Hicks recorded three doubles to highlight his four-hit performance in Thursday's 12-2 rout, improving to 9-for-18 during his five-game hitting streak. He is 6-for-13 with one homer and nine RBIs against Toronto this season and 3-for-5 in a small sample size against Friday starter Francisco Liriano. While the American League East-leading Yankees have won four of six overall and three of four versus the Blue Jays this season, Toronto fell for just the second time in 10 outings with Thursday's lopsided result. Kendrys Morales launched his fourth homer in eight contests on Thursday and will test his mettle versus Friday starter Michael Pineda, against whom he is 3-for-11 in his career.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, YES (New York), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Michael Pineda (6-2, 3.32 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (2-2, 6.35)

Pineda matched last season's win total on Sunday as he picked up his third straight victory with a quality start versus Oakland. The 28-year-old Dominican, who permitted three runs and as many hits in six innings, has surrendered three runs or fewer in nine consecutive outings. Pineda kept the ball in the park for just the second time this season, although Jose Bautista has taken him deep on three occasions despite going just 5-for-23 in his career.

Liriano (left shoulder inflammation) is expected to return from the disabled list to make his first start since May 10. The 33-year-old Dominican yielded three runs over 4 1/3 innings in his lone rehab appearance for Triple-A Buffalo. Liriano has struggled against the likes of Brett Gardner (.375) and Matt Holliday (.344), although Starlin Castro is hitting just .115 versus the southpaw with eight strikeouts in 26 career games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Holliday is 6-for-14 with two homers, three RBIs and four runs scored in his last three games after going 1-for-14 with five strikeouts in the previous four.

2. Toronto CF Kevin Pillar is hitless in all 13 at-bats over the last four contests and 1-for-25 in his last seven.

3. Yankees C Gary Sanchez recorded his fourth multi-homer performance of his career in the opener to improve to 6-for-18 with four RBIs and as many runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Blue Jays 2