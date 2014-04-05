Blue Jays 4, Yankees 0: Jose Bautista and Melky Cabrera homered and R.A. Dickey threw 6 2/3 shutout innings as host Toronto evened its three-game series with New York at a win apiece.

Dickey (1-1) responded from a rough outing in his season debut, limiting New York to five hits while walking one and striking out six. Bautista’s third homer of the season capped a three-run eighth and Sergio Santos recorded the final four outs to secure his second save for the Jays, who beat the Yankees for the fourth time in the last six meetings.

Yankees right-hander Michael Pineda (0-1) was the hard-luck loser, charged with a run on five hits while fanning five over six solid innings. Jacoby Ellsbury had three hits to lead New York, which put two runners on in each of the final five innings but failed to convert.

Toronto opened the scoring in the second inning, as Adam Lind hit a leadoff double to the center-field wall and came around to score on Josh Thole’s single to shallow left. New York threatened in the third as Francisco Cervelli reached on a leadoff double to right-center, but he was thrown out at the plate by Colby Rasmus while attempting to score on an Ellsbury two-out single.

Dickey escaped another jam in the fifth by striking out Dean Anna with runners on first and third, and he left after allowing a Cervelli single on his 108th pitch of the afternoon with two out in the seventh. Aaron Loup got the Blue Jays out of trouble by inducing a Brian Roberts infield pop-up, Santos struck out Alfonso Soriano to extinguish a Yankees threat in the eighth and Toronto put the game away in the bottom half on Cabrera’s solo shot to right-center and Bautista’s two-run blast over the left-field fence.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pineda, who missed the entire 2012 and 2013 major-league seasons following major shoulder surgery, threw 58 of his 83 pitches for strikes. ... Yankees rookie 3B Yangervis Solarte went 2-for-3 to bump his average to .538. ... Cabrera has two home runs through his first six games this season after hitting only three in 88 games in 2013.