Blue Jays 2, Yankees 0: Jose Bautista homered for the fourth straight game to back seven overpowering innings from Drew Hutchison to lift host Toronto.

Hutchison (9-11) struck out nine and allowed only one hit before Aaron Sanchez struck out three in two perfect innings for his first career save. Bautista clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning to help the Blue Jays pull within 5 1/2 games of Detroit for the second wild card in the American League.

Michael Pineda (3-3) was a hard-luck loser for New York, yielding two runs on seven hits over six-plus innings for his first defeat in four starts since coming off the disabled list. Mark Teixeira’s fourth-inning double was the lone hit for the Yankees, who remained three games behind Detroit.

Toronto staked Hutchison to an early lead when Jose Reyes led off the first inning with a walk and Bautista jumped on a mistake by Pineda, crushing a 0-2 breaking ball off the facade of the second deck in left field for his 28th blast of the season.

Hutchison got himself into two-out trouble in the fourth, sandwiching a pair of hit batsmen around Teixeira’s double to load the bases, but he escaped the jam by retiring Martin Prado on a flyout. The Yankees managed only two baserunners over the final five innings on two-out walks by Carlos Beltran and Stephen Drew in the sixth and seventh, respectively.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bautista’s homer was the 100th of his career at the Rogers Centre and marked the second time he’s gone deep in four straight games - the previous time coming from Sept. 28-Oct. 2, 2009. ... Yankees CF Jacoby Ellsbury, riding a six-game hitting streak and five-game RBI string, was not in the lineup after spraining his left ankle on a slide into home plate in the ninth inning Friday. ... Blue Jays C Dioner Navarro’s seventh-inning double gave him a 10-game hitting streak versus New York.