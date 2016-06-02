FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jays blank Yanks to complete sweep
June 2, 2016 / 2:37 AM / a year ago

Jays blank Yanks to complete sweep

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

TORONTO -- Aaron Sanchez pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, Edwin Encarnacion and Justin Smoak had two RBIs each, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 7-0 Wednesday night to sweep a three-game series.

Darwin Barney had three singles and a walk, helping the Blue Jays (29-26) moved three games above .500 for the first time this season. The Yankees (24-28) dropped to 2-4 to open a 10-game road trip.

Sanchez (5-1) gave up seven hits and two walks while striking out six to win his fourth consecutive decision.

Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (3-1) allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs (one earned) in six innings. He struck out two.

Jacoby Ellsbury and Carlos Beltran collected two hits apiece for New York.

The Blue Jays scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, then broke open the game with a five-run seventh.

Barney led off the fifth with a single, took second on Bautista's groundout to third and scored on Josh Donaldson's single to right. Donaldson was thrown out between first and second.

The Blue Jays added an unearned run in the next inning. Michael Saunders led off with a double and took third when center fielder Ellsbury dropped Smoak's fly ball for an error.

Saunders scored on Russell Martin's double-play grounder to second.

The Yankees threatened with one out in the seventh when Ronald Torreyes and Ellsbury singled.

After Gardner flied out to left, right-hander Jason Grilli replaced Sanchez to face Beltran.

Grilli, acquired Tuesday in a trade with the Atlanta Braves, threw the ball into center for an error on a pickoff attempt at second, and Torreyes took third. Beltran flied out to center to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kevin Pillar led off with a single against right-hander Kirby Yates and stole second. Barney walked.

Jose Bautista popped out to first. Donaldson walked to load the bases. Encarnacion hit a two-run single to center, and Toronto led 4-0. Right-hander Nick Goody replaced Yates and gave up an RBI double to Saunders.

Smoak hit a two-run single to stretch the lead to 7-0.

Left-hander Aaron Loup pitched the eighth and right-hander Ryan Tepera handled the ninth for the Blue Jays.

NOTES: The Blue Jays traded INF/OF Jimmy Paredes to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday for cash considerations or a player to be named. Paredes was designated for assignment on Monday when RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Paredes was claimed off waivers on May 16 from the Baltimore Orioles. ... LHP Chad Girodo was optioned to Buffalo on Wednesday to make room for RHP Jason Grilli, who was acquired in a trade from the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. ... Yankees struggling DH Alex Rodriguez returned to the lineup after not playing in the first two games of the series. ... The Blue Jays have Thursday off before RHP Marcus Stroman (5-1, 4.46 ERA) faces Red Sox LHP David Price (7-1, 5.11) in the opener of a three-game series in Boston. ... Yankees RHP Michael Pineda (2-6, 6.92) faces Tigers LHP Matt Boyd (0-0, 2.79) on Thursday in a makeup game in Detroit.

