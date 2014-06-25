Reyes atones for mistakes as Jays edge Yankees

TORONTO -- It was the kind of game that figured to end on a mistake.

And it did when New York Yankees third baseman Yangervis Solarte threw wildly to first on a bunt by Melky Cabrera in the bottom of the ninth to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 7-6 victory on Tuesday.

Jose Reyes, who made two errors in the game, including the one that tied it in the seventh as the Blue Jays blew the rest of their 6-0 lead, led off the bottom of the ninth with a double.

“I tried to make something happen after that mistake,” said Reyes, the Blue Jays shortstop.

Cabrera, the Blue Jays left fielder, who also made an error in the seventh, then put down the bunt that forced Solarte’s error.

“Melky did that on his own,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s really good at pulling the baseball so I give him a shot to do that.”

“It was sloppy on both sides,” Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira said. “That was an ugly game to watch. If you’re a fan, you should get your money back.”

Blue Jays closer Casey Janssen (2-0) pitched the ninth to pick up the win. Yankees reliever Adam Warren (1-4) faced only the two batters in the ninth to pick up the loss.

The Blue Jays won the first two games of the three-game series and the Yankees lost four in a row.

“If we blow that lead last year it sucks the wind out of you and you don’t come back,” Gibbons said. “It wasn’t a real well-played game but the name of the game to win it. We threw away a couple of balls they threw one away and we win it, it evens out.”

The Blue Jays led 6-0 after five innings with catcher Dioner Navarro hitting a three-run homer in the fourth and center fielder Colby Rasmus a two-run single in the fifth against Yankees starter David Phelps.

Left-hander Mark Buehrle, trying for his first win against the Yankees since April 10, 2004, allowed Derek Jeter’s second homer of the season the lead off the sixth.

The Yankees tied the game in a five-run seventh that included throwing errors by Cabrera and Reyes that made two of the runs unearned.

Brian Roberts hit a two-run homer (No. 3) in the seventh to cut the lead to 6-3. Buehrle departed with two out in the inning after Yankee left fielder Brett Gardner flared a double to left.

Reliever Dustin McGowan walked Jeter and gave up an RBI single to left by Jacoby Ellsbury. Cabrera was charged with an error on his throw home that left runners at second and third. Two runs scored to tie the game when Reyes fielded a grounder by Teixeira and made an errant throw that bounced up and hit Blue Jays first baseman Edwin Encarnacion in the face.

“Eddie had a fat lip, I‘m not sure where it hit him,” Gibbons said. “You’re always worried with the concussion thing but he hung on.”

Left-hander Aaron Loup came in to finish the inning.

Buehrle allowed eight hits, including two home runs, and four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

“Do you think you can add a half a point to my victory total?” Buehrle quipped.

Phelps allowed eight hits and six runs in five innings.

“It’s an extremely tough loss because we put ourselves in a bad position early on,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Our first five innings weren’t too good and then we played pretty well after that. Guys grinded out at bats, guys made some big plays.”

Navarro hit his fourth homer of the season with one out in the fourth to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead. Designated hitter Adam Lind led off the inning with an infield single, and Encarnacion followed with a single to left.

The Blue Jays took a 6-0 lead in the fifth when three runs came home on a single off the right field wall by Rasmus. Second baseman Munenori Kawasaki led off with a single to right. Reyes blooped a single to left to snap a 0-for-19 drought. Encarnacion reached first on an infield single on a grounder that Jeter fielded and looked to second and then to third before making a late throw to first. It was originally scored a fielder’s choice before being changed to a hit.

“He’s out if he just goes to first.” Girardi said.

“I should have known that Tex was playing more over in the hole and that Reyes had a huge lead and I couldn’t get him at second,” Jeter said. “It was the wrong decision, obviously.”

Rasmus lined a ball to right that brought home Kawasaki and Reyes. Rasmus became hung up in a rundown between first and second and returned safely to first as Encarnacion scampered home.

NOTES: Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) threw 35 pitches to live hitters on Tuesday at the team’s minor league facility in Tampa, Fla. He will have one more session before beginning a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Saturday. ... Blue Jays RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) rejoined the team before Tuesday’s game to continue a light throwing program. There was no indication of when he might be activated. ... Yankees 3B Yangervis Solarte started Tuesday after snapping a 0-for-28 drought with an RBI single in the ninth inning Monday. He entered Monday’s game in the eighth. ... Blue Jays RHP Drew Hutchison (5-5, 3.86 ERA) will start against Yankees RHP Hiroki Kuroda (4-5, 4.23 ERA) in the finale of the three-game series Wednesday.