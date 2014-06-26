Teixeira, Yankees avoid sweep vs. Blue Jays

TORONTO -- It was better than nothing.

The New York Yankees avoided being swept in a three-game series by the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday with a 5-3 victory in the series finale.

“It was a good day,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s good to leave here with one. It’s not what you want, but it sure beats the alternative.”

Mark Teixeira drove in three runs with a homer and a sacrifice fly and Hiroki Kuroda pitched 6 1/3 innings as the Yankees (40-37) snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory over the American League East leaders.

Kuroda (5-5) allowed eight hits, two walks and three runs to win for the first time since May 28. He was 0-2 in his four starts before Wednesday.

“I thought he threw the ball pretty good,” Girardi said. “He got us into the seventh inning with a lead. He had a really good sinker tonight and they used it to get a lot of ground-ball outs.”

Teixeira, the Yankees’ first baseman, capped a four-run third with a two-run homer to provide a 4-1 lead over the Blue Jays (44-36), who had a home run by their first batter of the game, shortstop Jose Reyes.

“That was a big win,” Teixeira said. “We needed this one to stop the bleeding a little bit. The whole dugout was pretty excited about the four runs because it had been a while since we’d had a lead.”

Blue Jays starter Drew Hutchison (5-6) allowed seven hits, including one home run, two walks and four runs in six innings. The right-hander struck out six.

“I felt like I got stronger as the game went on,” Hutchison said. “I was disappointed in that big inning, especially allowing three runs with two outs and not being able to make that big pitch, and it turned out to be the difference in the game. Overall it was an OK game.”

The 23-year-old is coming back from Tommy John surgery that kept him out of the majors last season.

“He’s going through some growing pains,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s learning along the way. He’s still very inexperienced; he’s a great competitor. Tonight is a perfect example. One inning got away, but he finished strong, and that’s what we wanted to see. I think he’s done a great job for us.”

Left-hander Rob Rasmussen took over for the Blue Jays in the seventh. He walked left fielder Brett Gardner, hit shortstop Derek Jeter with a pitch and walked center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury to leave the bases loaded with none out for Sergio Santos. The right-hander limited the damage to one run on a sacrifice fly by Teixeira.

Kuroda was replaced by Shawn Kelley in the seventh after second baseman Munenori Kawasaki led off with a walk and was forced at second by right fielder Anthony Gose.

Kelley gave up a single to Reyes, his third hit of the night, and retired left fielder Melky Cabrera on a fly to right, before left-hander Matt Thornton took over. After a double steal, first baseman Adam Lind grounded out to the pitcher to end the inning.

After Blue Jays catcher Dioner Navarro singled with one out in the eighth against Adam Warren, Yankees closer David Robertson took over and pitched 1 2/3 innings to earn his 18th save of the season.

“He was extremely crisp tonight,” Girardi said. “His stuff was really good.”

“We hit a little bit of a rough patch,” Robertson said. “We needed to pick up a win. Beating the Jays is pretty tough and we were fortunate to sneak one out here.”

Reyes led off the Blue Jays’ first by taking a first-pitch sinker to right for his sixth home run of the season. It was his 21st career homer to open a game -- third this season.

The Yankees scored four runs in the third, two on the 14th homer of the season by Teixeira. Third baseman Kelly Johnson led off with a walk and scored on a double by catcher Francisco Cervelli. Ellsbury hit an RBI double ahead of Teixeira’s blast.

The Blue Jays cut the lead to 4-3 in the fifth on a two-out, two-run single by Cabrera that knocked in Kawasaki, who walked with one out, and Reyes, who hit a ground-rule double with two outs.

NOTES: The Blue Jays promoted OF Brad Glenn from Triple-A Buffalo and returned OF Kevin Pillar to Buffalo on option. Glenn was batting .381 with four homers and 22 RBIs over 30 games in Triple-A. INF Jonathan Diaz was designated for assignment to make room for Glenn on the 40-man roster. ... Yankees OF Carlos Beltran, who has not played in the field since suffering an elbow injury that put him on the disabled list May 15, will continue serving only as the designated hitter for the time being after his forearm tightened Sunday while throwing. ... The Blue Jays will start LHP J.A. Happ (6-4, 4.87 ERA) against RHP Scott Carroll (2-3, 4.30 ERA) on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre. ... The Yankees have Thursday off before starting LHP Vidal Nuno (1-4, 5.88 ERA) on Friday in the opener of a three-game series in New York against the Boston Red Sox, who have not announced a starter.