Yankees score five in seventh to defeat Blue Jays

TORONTO -- The New York Yankees usually have their way with Mark Buehrle.

It just took them a little longer to get to the Toronto Blue Jays left-hander on Friday.

After struggling for six innings, the Yankees struck for five runs in the seventh inning to defeat the Blue Jays 6-3 in the opener of a three-game series.

“We weren’t doing much off of Buehrle and then we got to him,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s happened a couple of times where he’s shut us down for a while and then we’ve been able to put some hits together.”

A two-run homer by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury against left-handed reliever Aaron Loup capped the seventh for the Yankees.

Buehrle is 1-13 in 20 career starts against the Yankees (70-63) and his only win came on April 10, 2004.

“I started missing some pitches there in the seventh and didn’t get away with them,” Buehrle said. “The first six innings is the most I’ve been locked in and location wise hitting my spots for a lot of the season.”

Left-hander Chris Capuano (2-3) picked up his first win in seven starts since joining the Yankees from the Colorado Rockies on July 24. He allowed eight hits and three runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings.

Ellsbury also had a triple and third baseman Chase Headley hit a homer, his third as a Yankee and 10th overall, against Dustin McGowan in the ninth.

Right fielder Jose Bautista homered for the third consecutive game for the Blue Jays (67-67) in the fourth inning.

Buehrle allowed seven hits and four runs in six-plus innings and has just one win since June 1.

With Toronto leading 1-0, Yankees catcher Brian McCann led off the seventh inning with a double to right center. Designated hitter Carlos Beltran walked. Center fielder Brett Gardner doubled to right to tie the game. Beltran continued home and Gardner moved to third on an error on the relay throw by second baseman Steve Tolleson.

Right fielder Ichiro Suzuki beat out an infield single while Gardner held third. Loup replaced Buehrle and struck out pinch-hitter Headley. But with Ellsbury batting, Toronto catcher Dioner Navarro attempted a pickoff throw to third that resulted in an error that scored Gardner. Ellsbury then hit his 14th homer to right to increase the lead to 5-1.

The Yankees spoke highly of Buehrle. “He’s a handful,” shortstop Derek Jeter said. “He knows what he’s doing. He keeps you off balance, he never really throws a pitch over the plate. ... It’s not like we’re all running to the bat racks because Buehrle is pitching. He’s got great stuff and he’s a competitor.”

“You know it coming into the game, but I don’t go out there and think about it,” Buehrle said of his troubles against the Yankees. “I guess, if anything, it’s they’ve owned me my whole career and I‘m due for a win. Just one of those teams I can’t seem to figure out.”

Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar doubled after designated hitter Colby Rasmus walked in the home seventh to cut the Yankees’ lead to 5-2. Toronto had runners at the corners after Jeter was charged with a throwing error on a grounder by Blue Jays shortstop Jose Reyes. Right-hander Adam Warren replaced Capuano.

Pillar scored the second run of the inning on a sacrifice fly to left by Toronto left fielder Melky Cabrera.

Yankees closer David Robertson entered the game with two out in the eighth after pinch-hitter Munenori Kawasaki singled against left-hander Josh Outman. Robertson struck out Rasmus to end the eighth and pitched the ninth for his 35th save.

“We had a chance to add on, we had first and third with one out (in the fifth) and we had some shots later but we really couldn’t get a lot of offense happening,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “Buehrle was damn good tonight. We’ve just got to swing our way out of it. We’re better hitters than we’re producing as a whole.”

NOTES: The Blue Jays will recognize Yankees SS Derek Jeter with a presentation before Sunday’s game, which will be his last at Rogers Centre. ... Blue Jays RHP Brandon Morrow (torn tendon sheath in right index finger) will move from Class A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo to make his second rehabilitation assignment on Saturday. ... Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow inflammation) experienced general arm soreness on Friday and will return to New York for further strengthening work. ... The Yankees selected LHP Josh Outman from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated for assignment LHP Rich Hill before Friday’s game. ... Blue Jays CF Colby Rasmus (illness) returned Friday as designated hitter after missing two games. OF Kevin Pillar started his third straight game in center field. ... New York RHP Michael Pineda (3-2, 1.95 ERA) will start Saturday against Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison (8-11, 4.68 ERA).