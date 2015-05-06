Pineda’s strong outing helps Yankees defeat Blue Jays

TORONTO - Michael Pineda can’t lose.

The New York Yankees right-hander spun eight scoreless innings on Tuesday before watching the bullpen allow three runs in the ninth.

But the Toronto Blue Jays rally fell short and the Yankees held on for a 6-3 victory to gain a split in the first two of a three-game series.

Pineda (4-0) held the Blue Jays to five hits and struck out six to pick up his fourth win in six starts this season.

The Blue Jays had hits in each of the first three innings but could not take advantage of a second-and-third situation in the third inning and Pineda took over.

“He got into a better rhythm, and I thought his stuff got better,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He seemed to get on top a bit better after the fourth inning. He gave us a great eight innings.”

“He’s a big intimidating guy, and he keeps (his pitches) down at (the batter‘s) knees, which is not rare but when guys do that, those big guys that have good arms they’re awfully tough,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “And he had a good breaking ball working.”

“He creates such tough angles for hitters that it’s hard to square him up,” Yankees catcher Brian McCann said. “It’s hard to do it consecutive at-bats. That’s why he doesn’t give up big innings, that’s why he pitches deep into ball games. He’s just got really good stuff and he knows what he’s doing. The slider got better as the night went on but he was on the attack all night.”

Right-hander David Carpenter took over in the ninth inning and was greeted by the sixth home run of the season by Toronto catcher Russell Martin, who also had two doubles.

The Blue Jays added two more runs on a two-out walk to center fielder Kevin Pillar, a double by left fielder Chris Colabello and a single by shortstop Ryan Goins.

Left-hander Andrew Miller entered the game to face Blue Jays pinch-hitter Jose Bautista who walked. Bautista was being rested and did not start.

Second baseman Devon Travis hit a fly to right to end the game and give Miller his 11th save.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada (1-1), making his first start of the season after six relief appearances, allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned), in 4 2/3 innings.

“I thought really, for his first start it went okay,” Gibbons said. “The first inning they battled him pretty good, they worked him over. And then he gave up the two runs. I thought he settled in pretty good. And then he accomplished what he needed to do, he’ll just get better his next go-round.”

Estrada was replacing left-hander Daniel Norris, who was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury had three hits for the Yankees, who improved to 17-10, while the Blue Jays dropped to 13-15.

The Yankees, who took a 5-0 lead in the fifth inning, added a run in the eighth against Toronto right-handed reliever Chad Jenkins on a two-out RBI single by shortstop Didi Gregorius.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Ellsbury led off with a single to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight games, and left fielder Brett Gardner doubled to right after an 11-pitch at-bat. Designated hitter Alex Rodriguez doubled both home.

“Gardner put up a great at-bat and then a little flare went to right and he turned it into a double,” Estrada said. “Some of the pitches I made in that inning were pretty good and guys were able to find the holes and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

The Yankees added an unearned run in the third. Second baseman Gregorio Petit singled with two outs on an infield chopper, and he took second on a throwing error by third baseman Josh Donaldson. Ellsbury was given life when Colabello and Donaldson could not collaborate on a foul ball that fell and then hit an RBI single.

Ellsbury led off the fifth with his third single of the game and scored with two outs on Teixeira’s 10th homer of the season as the Yankees led 5-0. Left-hander Jeff Francis replaced Estrada.

“Unfortunately I made a mistake to Teixeira and he hit it but other than that I felt pretty good.” Estrada said.

NOTES: INF/OF Chris Colabello was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and started in left field for Toronto. He hit .337/.421/.554 with five homers and 18 RBIs in 23 games with Buffalo. ... The Blue Jays optioned INF Jonathan Diaz to Buffalo and designated LHP Jayson Aquino for assignment. ... Blue Jays OF Michael Saunders did not start for the second game in a row after his left knee was drained and he had a cortisone shot Monday. The knee required surgery in February. ... Toronto INF/OF Danny Valencia sprained an ankle when his cleats caught in the stairs leading to the clubhouse after Monday’s game and did not play Tuesday. ... The Yankees will activate INF Jose Pirela (concussion) from the disabled list on Wednesday and make a corresponding move. ... Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (0-4, 5.40 ERA) will face Toronto LHP Mark Buehrle (3-2, 6.75) in the series finale on Wednesday.