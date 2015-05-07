Blue Jays’ Buehrle finally beats Yankees

TORONTO -- It was a long time coming, but left-hander Mark Buehrle finally beat the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

He pitched five innings and felt he could have gone deeper into the game, and left fielder Chris Colabello had a career-best four hits as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Yankees 5-1.

Buehrle (4-2) had lost his 12 previous decisions against the Yankees and had not defeated them since 2004.

“I told you he was due,” manager John Gibbons said. “We’re excited for him. To be honest with you, I‘m as excited about that as I was with the 200th (win of Buehrle’s career on April 10). It’s been 10 or 11 years since he beat those guys. And he’s won 200 games. He’s had an amazing career -- no-hitter, perfect game.”

Catcher Russell Martin homered for the Blue Jays (14-15), who took the rubber match of the three-game series with the Yankees (17-11) and prevented left-hander CC Sabathia (0-5) from getting his first win of the season.

Sabathia allowed nine hits, two walks and four runs in 6 1/3 innings.

“He didn’t pitch that poorly,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We haven’t scored a lot of runs in his starts. You look at all the starts he’s had. He got us into the seventh; we just didn’t do much against Buehrle.”

Sabathia said, “Today was just one of those things where they were making good contact, putting some swings on some pretty good pitches.”

Buehrle, now 2-14 against the Yankees, allowed six hits, one walk and one run.

“I felt good,” Buehrle said. “I wish I could have gone a little longer, but Gibby made the decision to pull me out. I’ve had struggles against these guys and it’s well documented that I haven’t thrown well (against them).”

Martin said, “I felt like he had good pace today. He was in command of his pitches; he didn’t really leave any pitches in the heart of the plate. He was aggressive to get Strike 1. He was just mixing up very well.”

Yankees center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single in the fifth.

Right-hander Roberto Osuna took over in the sixth and pitched 2 1/3 innings before left-hander Aaron Loup took over. Left-hander Brett Cecil came out for the ninth.

”I just thought five innings (was enough), the way things have gone for him over the years against these guys,“ Gibbons said. ”Our bullpen really was too rested. Osuna, Loup and Cecil needed to pitch, especially with the day off (Thursday).

Buehrle said, “I think over my career I’ve had good games where I’ve thrown pretty well against them and things haven’t panned out. For the most part, I haven’t pitched too well against them, but there have been some games where I felt I should have had more than one win. That’s the ways it plays out. I got in some jams tonight and had to pitch out of them, so we’ll take it.”

Martin hit his seventh homer of the season with one out in the sixth to give the Blue Jays a 4-1 lead. It was the fourth straight start in which he had homered.

Colabello’s two-out single against right-hander Esmil Rogers and shortstop Ryan Goins’ triple against left-hander Chasen Shreve bumped the lead to 5-1 in the eighth.

The Yankees scored a run in the first. Left fielder Chris Young singled, took third on a double by designated hitter Alex Rodriguez and came home when first baseman Mark Teixeira grounded out to first.

A two-run single by right fielder Ezequiel Carrera with one out in the second gave Toronto a 2-1 lead. The hit scored center fielder Kevin Pillar, who led off with a bunt single, and Colabello, who doubled.

“Just a cutter,” Sabathia said of the pitch to Carrera. “That was just a bad pitch. I was just talking to Mac (catcher Brian McCann) about it. Just got to get it down. It’s two strikes, lefty; there’s no way I should give up a hit right there. It’s got to be a better pitch.”

The Blue Jays took a 3-1 lead in the fourth on Colabello’s one-out, RBI single. Colabello knocked in Martin, who had led off with an infield single that bounced off Sabathia and took second on a balk.

NOTES: Yankees INF Gregorio Petit (bruised right hand) went on the disabled list. He was hit on the hand by a pitch while striking out in the ninth inning Tuesday. ... New York INF Jose Pirela was activated from the DL. He sustained a concussion running into the center-field wall in a March 22 spring training game. ... Yankees LF Brett Gardner (stiff neck) did not start. ... Blue Jays INF/OF Danny Valencia (sprained ankle) missed his second consecutive game, and OF Michael Saunders (sore left knee) missed his third in a row. ... The Yankees will start RHP Nathan Eovaldi (2-0, 3.81 ERA) against Orioles RHP Chris Tillman (2-3, 6.23) in the opener of a four-game home series against Baltimore on Thursday. ... The Blue Jays will start RHP Aaron Sanchez (2-2, 4.62) against LHP Wade Miley (1-3, 7.15) on Friday in the opener of a three-game home series against the Boston Red Sox.