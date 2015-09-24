Blue Jays capture crucial victory over Yankees

TORONTO -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said that Marcus Stroman was the right man in the right place on Wednesday, pitching in a big game.

The Toronto Blue Jays right-hander pitched seven strong innings and catcher Russell Martin hit a three-run homer in a crucial 4-0 win over the New York Yankees.

The victory in the rubber match of a key series gave the Blue Jays a 3 1/2-game lead over the second-place Yankees in the American League East.

”That was really the perfect game for him to pitch in,“ said Gibbons, the Blue Jays manager. ”It was a big game, a real big game and he came through.

“He thrives on that, that’s what he wants to do. I’ve never seen the kid rattled, he’s got a great arm, which is the key. The perfect guy.”

Stroman (3-0) allowed five hits, one walk and struck out five in his third start after returning from knee surgery in March.

“He’s just got really good movement on all his pitches,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He keeps the ball down well, he locates his fastball. He’s just got really good movement.”

“My slider was good today,” Stroman said. “I predominately threw sliders, I didn’t throw many curveballs. It’s a good pitch and I had pretty good success with it.”

Martin homered against right-hander Andrew Bailey to break open a tight game in the seventh. The Blue Jays had taken a 1-0 lead in the sixth on a single by center fielder Kevin Pillar.

Toronto won the season series from the Yankees, 13-6.

“That’s the difference in the standings, what they’ve done to us,” Girardi said. “We’ve lost some tough ones. Tonight’s a tough loss because you get to the sixth inning, it’s 0-0. We weren’t able to put any runs across the board.”

Yankees right-hander Ivan Nova (6-9) allowed four hits, two walks and one run in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six.

Nova was making his first start since Sept. 12, when he allowed seven hits and six runs in 1 2/3 innings in a 10-7 loss to the Blue Jays in the second game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

“I thought he did a tremendous job for us,” Girardi said. “It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to score him any runs.”

Nova walked Martin with his 110th pitch of the game with two out in the sixth inning. He was replaced by left-hander James Pazos, who was greeted by a single from shortstop Ryan Goins that sent Martin to third.

Right-hander Caleb Cotham replaced Pazos and Pillar slapped his first pitch up the middle for an RBI single.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson led off the seventh with a double against Bailey and took third on a groundout to short by right fielder Jose Bautista.

Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion was walked intentionally. First baseman Kevin Smoak struck out for the fourth time in the game as Encarnacion stole second.

Martin drilled a 2-2 fastball to left for his 21st homer of the season.

“I was just trying to make contact,” Martin said. “Really just trying to get a base hit, we had two guys in scoring position. I think they were trying to throw the fast ball in and got it out over the middle of the plate and I got a good swing on it.”

“I was trying to go inside and didn’t execute my pitch,” Bailey said. “In that situation you’ve just got to be better and make better pitches. I faced him in New York and same thing, same execution issue. I tried to go fastball in and he did the same thing. Next time I just have to get it in there better.”

Left-hander Brett Cecil pitched a 1-2-3 eighth for Toronto.

Right-hander Roberto Osuna entered for the ninth and allowed a leadoff double to Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez.

Catcher Brian McCann grounded out to short as Rodriguez took third. Right fielder Slade Heathcott took a called third strike and first baseman Greg Bird flied out to center to end the game.

Stroman got some help when he needed it from his defense. Bird led off the fifth with a single to extend his career-best hitting streak to eight games. However, Headley hit into a nicely turned 3-6-3 double play. Ackley followed with a double, but the inning ended when shortstop Didi Gregorius grounded out to short.

NOTES: The Yankees’ uniforms had No. 8 on the left sleeve to honor Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra, who died Tuesday. ... INF Darwin Barney made his first start at second base for the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 13. It was his sixth appearance overall at second for Toronto. ... The Blue Jays have Thursday off before opening a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at Rogers Centre. The Jays will start RHP R.A. Dickey (10-11, 4.05 ERA) in the opener. The Rays had not announced a starter.