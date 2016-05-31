Yankees get just one hit -- and win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- With one swing, the New York Yankees went from being no-hit to being ready to have their bullpen close out another close win.

Tampa Bay Rays starter Jake Odorizzi took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but gave up a two-run home run to Starlin Castro, and the Yankees won 2-1 at Tropicana Field, their first win with one hit since 1914.

“It’s a big boost,” said Brett Gardner, who drew a walk to set up Castro’s seventh home run of the season. “We obviously had trouble getting anything going against him, and Starlin with one swing of the bat put us on top.”

From there, the Yankees (24-25) got dominant pitching from their bullpen, with Dellin Betances, Andrew Miller and Aroldis Chapman each pitching a perfect inning and combining for seven strikeouts in the nine batters they faced.

“Really fortunate,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He had a perfect game through the sixth inning. ... We just weren’t really doing much.”

The Yankees (24-25) took two of three from the Rays, getting another strong start from Nathan Eovaldi (6-2), who won his fifth straight start.

The Rays (22-26) outhit the Yankees 6-1 but took their seventh loss in nine games as they head into a 10-game road trip.

“That’s a difficult loss,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Odo was outstanding. You could argue that’s as good a start as we’ve had all year ... Their guy was good, but we have to find a way to get some more runs there. We had our opportunities. It just didn’t happen.”

The Yankees’ first hit -- with one out in the bottom of the seventh -- also gave them a 2-1 lead. Odorizzi stayed in for the final two outs of the inning, leaving the game after throwing 108 pitches.

“The thing that makes me most mad is we lost the game,” Odorizzi said. “One swing changes the whole outcome. That’s solely upon me. We had the lead late. I just needed to be just a hair better than I was.”

Odorizzi was perfect through five innings, striking out five Yankees batters and going for what would have been the first perfect game and just the second no-hitter in Rays history. Matt Garza had the only one, against the Tigers in July 2010.

Odorizzi allowed his first baserunner in the sixth, as Yankees first baseman Dustin Ackley reached when shortstop Brad Miller double-clutched a ground ball and was late with the throw. The Rays challenged the safe call, but it was upheld upon review. The Rays followed with a double play to keep the no-hitter intact and keep Odorizzi facing the minimum through six innings.

The Rays didn’t do much offensively either, but got on the scoreboard in the third inning, as Brandon Guyer got a single up the middle, advanced on a fielder’s choice and wild pitch and scored on an RBI single by Evan Longoria for a 1-0 lead. Eovaldi gave up just four hits in the first five innings.

The Rays had a chance to extend their lead in the sixth, leading off with singles from Steve Pearce and Logan Morrison. After a two-out walk to load the bases, Eovaldi got Curt Casali to pop out to first to end the threat.

NOTES: Rays C Hank Conger had three extra-base hits Saturday and threw out a runner trying to steal, the first time any AL catcher has done both in the same game since the Orioles’ Matt Wieters in August 2012. ... Yankees RHP Nathan Eovaldi came in with back-to-back starts of at least six innings with two or fewer hits. The only other AL pitcher to do that this season is Chicago’s Chris Sale, and only one other Yankees pitcher (Freddy Garcia, 2011) has done it since 2000. ... Rays SS Brad Miller had a “triple double” in Saturday’s game, hitting both a triple and double, something he has done three times this season. Nobody else in the majors has done it more than once.