Blue Jays come up big late to defeat Yankees

TORONTO -- Dellin Betances made an indelible first impression on Darwin Barney.

"The first time I faced him was in New York (last week), and he made me look pretty stupid," Barney, the Toronto Blue Jays shortstop, said of the New York Yankees reliever. "He's a guy you have to really trust your approach pitch to pitch. He's one of the best in the game, and you try not to do too much, just go up there and try and play pepper."

Barney did just that Tuesday night to top off Toronto's three-run seventh inning. He pushed a two-run single to right field against the Yankees' hard-throwing right-hander to provide a three-run cushion for the Blue Jays on their way to a 4-1 victory.

The previous batter, Kevin Pillar, gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 edge with a two-out single to right.

Toronto (28-26) won the second time in a three-game series with the Yankees (24-27) that concludes Wednesday.

"When guys throw that hard, you've really got to simplify some things and get the bat head on the ball somehow," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "Shoot the ball the other way as both of them did. It's hard to do, though."

Toronto left-hander J.A. Happ allowed four hits, two walks and one run in six innings. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

New York left-hander CC Sabathia (3-4) allowed five hits, one walk and two runs in six-plus innings. He struck out four in taking his second straight loss in the past week to Toronto.

Justin Smoak homered for the Blue Jays.

Rookie right-hander Joe Biagini (3-1) replaced Happ in the seventh inning and worked around a single by Didi Gregorius to pick up the win.

Right-hander Roberto Osuna pitched the ninth inning to earn his 12th save of the season, allowing a single.

Edwin Encarnacion led off the bottom of the seventh with a double to left center to start the winning rally.

"I just made a bad 3-1 pitch right there," Sabathia said. "It's always surprising when these guys (the Yankees bullpen) give up runs. These guys are the best in the league. Nine times out of 10, they're going to be there to help us."

Betances replaced Sabathia.

"With the leadoff double, I thought we needed a strikeout," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We got it, and he got the next guy out. Unfortunately, a walk and a couple of base hits later, it's 4-1."

Betances struck out Smoak and retired Russell Martin on a fly to the warning track in left. Devon Travis then walked.

Pillar singled to right to score Encarnacion and move Travis to third. Pillar stole second, and Barney singled to right to score two more runs.

"Every time you step out of that box, you have to rethink your ideas about what he's trying to do to you," Barney said of Betances. "I was pretty lucky to get some barrel there. It was really good of him. I'll take it."

Girardi said, "It happens. I thought (Betances) did a good job. He got the two outs, and Encarnacion didn't move a base. Then the walk and then Pillar did a good job hitting the ball through the hole."

Toronto right-hander Jesse Chavez pitched a perfect eighth that ended with Barney, the shortstop playing in a shift, making a spectacular catch of a foul ball near the barrier in right field on Carlos Beltran.

Pillar also made a spectacular diving catch on Austin Romine's liner in fourth.

The Yankees scored its run in the second. Chase Headley led off with a double and took third on an infield single to second by Romine. Headley scored when Aaron Hicks grounded to second, forcing Romine at second base. Hicks beat the throw to first, avoiding the double play.

Smoak tied the game with two outs in the fourth on his fifth homer of the season. The previous batter, Encarnacion, grounded into a double play following Josh Donaldson's leadoff single.

NOTES: The Blue Jays obtained RHP Jason Grilli from the Braves plus cash considerations for RHP Sean Ratcliffe. Grilli, 39, was 1-2 with two saves and a 5.29 ERA in 21 games for Atlanta. ... Yankees INF/OF Dustin Ackley (torn labrum in right shoulder) has opted for season-ending surgery. He was injured Sunday. ... Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis returned Tuesday after getting Monday off. It was his sixth game since returning Thursday from the disabled list, where he started the season after having shoulder surgery in November. ... LHP Richard Bleier, 29, became the 12th Yankees pitcher since 1913 to make his major league debut after turning 29 in the 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday. He used three pitches to end the eighth inning on two groundouts. He became the 20th pitcher used this year by the Yankees. ... New York DH Alex Rodriguez, 0-for-14 against Toronto LHP J.A. Happ, was not in the lineup for the second straight game. INF Rob Refsnyder started in right field and RF Carlos Beltran was the DH. ... Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (3-0, 2.89 ERA) faces Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez (4-1, 3.29 ERA) in the series finale on Wednesday.