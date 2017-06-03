Liriano solid in return as Blue Jays outlast Yankees

TORONTO -- Francisco Liriano gave the Toronto Blue Jays everything they could have expected in his return from the disabled list Friday night.

Liriano, who had been sidelined with shoulder inflammation, pitched into the sixth inning and was supported by two solo home runs by Josh Donaldson and a three-RBI night from Justin Smoak, yet it was barely enough against the New York Yankees.

The Blue Jays, who led 5-0 after five innings, held on for a 7-5 victory to earn a split in the first two games of their four-game series with the Yankees.

"That's a hard-earned win by our guys, they kept coming at us," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "The bullpen guys bent but we didn't break though. They've got as good as lineup as you're going to see and you always have the power threat."

The Blue Jays (27-28) have won six of the first eight games of their 10-game homestand.

Liriano (3-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks. The left-hander struck out five.

"I thought he was really good," Gibbons said of Liriano. "He had a little tough patch early on where he lost the strike zone. But as the outing went along he got better and better."

A couple of blips came in the form of two-run homers from both Aaron Judge and Starlin Castro for the Yankees (31-21).

"I felt good today, I threw strikes, I got ahead, everything went well for me," Liriano said through a translator. "I didn't feel any pain, I didn't feel fatigue at all. Everything worked well for me today, my slider, curveball were working good.":

Liriano faced two batters in the sixth, allowing a single to Gary Sanchez and the 18th homer of the season by Judge.

"He had a good two-seamer, a good changeup," Yankees first baseman Chris Carter said. "He was throwing that slider, trying to get it back foot. He was able to keep it down today. That's what he usually does."

Danny Barnes replaced Liriano and allowed a walk to Matt Holliday and the eighth homer of the season by Castro, cutting Toronto's lead to 5-4.

New York starter Michael Pineda (6-3) allowed five runs on 10 hits and three walks in five innings to take his first loss since May 11. He had one strikeout before Jonathan Holder replaced him in the sixth.

"His stuff wasn't sharp, his location wasn't good," Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. "We missed some opportunities early. We've been pretty good with our opportunities but tonight we missed some. Some of our miscues cost us today."

Donaldson hit his second homer of the game and fifth of the season with one out in the sixth against Holder.

After Aaron Loup struck out his only batter, Brett Gardner, to lead off seventh, he was replaced by Ryan Tepera, who walked Judge before giving up an RBI double to center by Holliday, trimming the Toronto lead to 6-5.

Adam Warren allowed an infield single to Smoak and a double to Troy Tulowitzki to open the bottom of the seventh. Devon Travis hit a sacrifice fly to left.

Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 12th save of the season.

The Blue Jays scored three runs on two homers in the bottom of the first.

Donaldson hit his fourth homer of the season with one out. Kendrys Morales walked with two outs and Smoak followed with his 13th homer of the season.

A sacrifice fly by Smoak in the bottom of the third gave Toronto a 4-0 lead. It scored Jose Bautista, who led off with a walk and took third on a single by Morales.

A wild pitch by Pineda in the fourth bumped the lead to 5-0. It scored Luke Maile, who led off with a single and took third on a two-out single by Bautista.

"My command tonight was not like it used to be," Pineda said. "It happens sometimes, when you don't have your best command so you get in trouble. This is a really good lineup so you want to compete with your best stuff. For me, today, I didn't have my best stuff."

NOTES: Toronto RHP Leonel Campos was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo with the return of LHP Francisco Liriano (shoulder) from the disabled list. Campos had been recalled for the game Thursday and allowed two unearned runs, two hits and a walk in a career-high three innings. ... Yankees 1B Greg Bird (ankle) began his rehabilitation assignment Thursday with Class A Tampa, playing six innings at first base and going 1-for-1 with two walks. ... Blue Jays C Russell Martin (neck) missed his second straight game with what is being considered a minor neck issue. ... Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 4.11 ERA) opposes Blue Jays RHP Joe Biagini (1-3, 3.64 ERA) on Saturday.