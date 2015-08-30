Preview: Yankees at Braves

There were plenty of significant deals in baseball last offseason, but the New York Yankees’ acquisition of Nathan Eovaldi in a five-player trade with Miami has provided immense dividends. One season after losing 14 games for the Marlins, Eovaldi aims for his 14th victory Sunday as the Yankees look to cap a three-game road sweep at the struggling Atlanta Braves.

The Yankees remain 1 ½ games behind Toronto in the American League East and currently occupy the first AL wild-card spot, and first-inning production continues to be a big reason behind New York’s success. The Yankees plated another run in the first inning of Saturday’s 3-1 victory and lead baseball with 108 runs in the opening frame this season. Dellin Betances struck out a pair of hitters in the eighth and leads all major-league relievers with 106 strikeouts, and has not allowed an earned run in his past 33 road appearances. Atlanta right fielder Nick Markakis brings a 10-game hitting streak into Sunday’s series finale, as the Braves look to win for just their second victory in the past 13 games.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Nathan Eovaldi (13-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (9-6, 4.29)

Eovaldi’s efforts have been bolstered by the Yankees averaging 5.35 runs in his 25 starts, but the 25-year-old has surrendered more than three earned runs once since his last defeat June 16 (against the Marlins). He fired eight shutout innings Monday against Houston, getting a no-decision in a game New York won 1-0. Eovaldi posted a 4.50 ERA before the All-Star break, but has a 2.93 mark in seven starts since.

Teheran’s first four months were marked by mostly stellar home performances and mostly dreadful road results, but the 24-year-old has been good throughout August, regardless of location. He brings a 3-0 record and a 2.73 ERA into his final start of the month, and after allowing 12 homers in his first 11 starts, Teheran has surrendered only nine long balls in his past 15 appearances. Teheran beat the Rockies on Monday, giving up three runs on four hits in 7 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RF Carlos Beltran went hitless in two at-bats Saturday to end his 11-game hitting streak, but Beltran walked twice and is hitting .347 with five homers and 12 walks in his past 23 games.

2. Atlanta 3B Adonis Garcia collected two hits Saturday and is batting .333 in his past five games.

3. The Yankees have won 14 of their past 22 road games, after dropping 18 of their previous 26 contests away from home.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Braves 2