Severino helps Yankees to 3-1 win over Braves

ATLANTA -- Rookie Luis Severino continues to place himself in consideration to pitch in some bigger situations for the New York Yankees in the near future.

The 21-year-old right-hander made his fifth consecutive solid start, pitching six scoreless innings as the Yankees defeated the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Saturday night at Turner Field.

“I like what he’s done from Day One,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “He continues to impress and we’ll give him more.”

Severino (2-2) scattered four hits, walked three and struck out five. Severino, who threw 88 pitches, has allowed two or fewer runs in four starts. He lowered his ERA from 2.74 to 2.17, the lowest by a Yankees pitcher whose first five career games were all starts since Orlando Hernandez in 1998.

“There’s not much not to like,” Girardi said. “He has the ability to pitch and make little adjustments. The situation doesn’t seem to overwhelm him.”

Severino was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh with the Yankees leading 2-0 and trying to add a run.

“If this was an American League game, he’s still out there,” Girardi said. “I‘m not afraid to push him further than that.”

Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “That kid’s got a pretty darn good arm. We didn’t get a lot of good swings at him when we got men on base.”

Left-hander Andrew Miller worked a scoreless ninth, striking out two, to post his 28th save of the season.

Atlanta has lost four straight and 11 of its last 12 games.

Atlanta starter Matt Wisler (5-5) allowed two runs in six innings with four hits, four walks and three strikeouts. It was a nice bounce-back for the rookie, who allowed four home runs and seven runs in his last start.

“Wisler was outstanding,” Gonzalez said. “For me, he did a lot of good stuff, especially after a 30-pitch first inning. You can’t ask anything more from him.”

The Yankees chased Wisler with back-to-back doubles by third baseman Chase Headley and shortstop Didi Gregorius. Rookie Matt Marksberry came in to get out of the inning, striking out the last two batters to end the rally.

The Braves scratched their run across in the seventh against reliever Justin Wilson.

Catcher Christian Bethancourt and shortstop Andrelton Simmons led off with consecutive singles. Pinch-hitter Jonny Gomes hit a grounder to first base, with Greg Bird throwing to second to retire the lead runner, but Wilson could not handle the return throw from Gregorius and the pitcher’s error allowed Bethancourt to score.

The Yankees scored an insurance run against reliever Edwin Jackson in the eighth. Right fielder Carlos Beltran walked to begin the inning and pinch-runner Chris Young scored easily when catcher Brian McCann doubled to right for his 80th RBI.

The Yankees, who scored 15 runs Friday in the series opener, struck quickly again in the first inning. Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury doubled to shallow left to start the game and Wisler walked McCann and Bird to load the bases with two outs. The run scored when Wisler bounced a pitch short of the plate and it caromed into the seats.

The wild pitch allowed Ellsbury to score.

Severino allowed runners to reach first and second in the first and fourth but worked his way out of trouble. He induced left fielder Nick Swisher to ground into a double play in the first and struck out Bethancourt to end the fourth.

NOTES: A fan fell from the upper level behind home plate in the top of the seventh inning and was taken from the stadium on a stretcher to a Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released. No one else was injured. ... The sellout crowd of 48,243 was the largest of the season at Turner Field. ... Atlanta optioned RHP Williams Perez to Triple-A Gwinnett and recalled RHP Jake Brigham. It’s the third time Brigham has been recalled this season. ... The Yankees started eight left-handed hitters against Braves rookie RHP on Friday night. 1B Mark Teixeira was not in the starting lineup for the second straight game with a bone bruise in his lower right leg. Teixeira was examined by Atlanta doctors on Friday and was told there was inflammation around the bone, but no other damage. ... Alex Rodriguez, who has become the team’s fulltime DH, has not started either game of the series. Rodriguez has not started a game in the field since April 27 and has not played in the field since May 23. ... Starting pitchers for the finale of the three-game series on Sunday: New York RHP Nathan Eovaldi (13-2, 4.00) vs. Atlanta RHP Julio Teheran (9-6, 4.29).