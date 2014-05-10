Preview: Yankees at Brewers

CC Sabathia takes the mound at Miller Park for the first time since 2008 when he leads the New York Yankees into the second of three games against the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. Sabathia spent just half of a season with Milwaukee after being acquired from Cleveland in 2008, but it was a memorable run as he went 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA to help the Brewers reach the playoffs. The veteran’s last appearance in Milwaukee was a complete-game shutout against the Chicago Cubs that clinched the wild card.

The Yankees will be putting a three-game winning streak on the line after opening the set with a 5-3 victory on Friday. Masahiro Tanaka was solid through 6 1/3 innings and Yangervis Solarte led the offense with a three-run homer. The Brewers have lost three in a row for the first time this year and have scored three runs or fewer seven times during their current 2-7 slump.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees LH CC Sabathia (3-4, 5.75 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (4-1, 2.72)

Sabathia, who looks nothing like the pitcher who put the Brewers on his shoulders six years ago, is coming off his worst start of the season. He gave up five runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings against Tampa Bay on Sunday, the fifth time in seven starts he has allowed at least four runs. Sabathia is 7-1 with a 2.13 ERA in his career at Milwaukee.

Lohse has posted five straight quality starts while striking out 30 and walking only five. The veteran yielded two runs in 6 1/3 innings at Cincinnati on Sunday as the Brewers’ five-game winning streak in contests started by Lohse came to an end. He is 1-3 with a 5.46 ERA in five career outings against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York RF Carlos Beltran is 25-for-51 with four home runs and 11 walks against Lohse.

2. Milwaukee is 5-1 versus left-handed starters.

3. The Yankees are 16-0 when leading after seven innings.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Yankees 4