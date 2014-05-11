Preview: Yankees at Brewers

The New York Yankees look to complete a two-city road trip with two series wins when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday in the rubber game of their three-game set. After taking two of three at the Los Angeles Angels and claiming the opener against the Brewers, the Yankees dropped a 5-4 decision in Milwaukee on Saturday. Jonathan Lucroy, Carlos Gomez and Aramis Ramirez homered for the Brewers while Mark Teixeira went deep for the fifth time in 11 games for New York.

While Milwaukee was able to snap a three-game slide with Saturday’s win, it lost Ramirez to a hamstring strain. The slugger will have the injury evaluated, but initial reports indicated a somewhat severe strain. Former Yankee Mark Reynolds and Jeff Bianchi likely will fill in at third base as long as Ramirez remains sidelined.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, YES (New York), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH David Phelps (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-3, 4.93)

Phelps is making his second start in a row after nine relief appearances to start the season. His first start was a solid one, as the 27-year-old allowed a run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Angels on Monday. Phelps, who never has faced Milwaukee, is 0-2 with a 6.94 ERA in five games (two starts) in interleague play.

Garza, who has endured an up-and-down campaign so far, bounced back from a miserable outing to end April with six solid innings in a win over Arizona on Monday. He gave up three runs and struck out five in the contest, improving to 2-2 with a 3.21 ERA at home. Garza has made more starts against the Yankees (12) than all but three other teams, going 2-4 with a 4.03 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Yankees SS Derek Jeter is 11-for-34 with a triple and three doubles against Garza.

2. Brewers 2B Rickie Weeks has five hits in his last eight at-bats.

3. Milwaukee RHP Francisco Rodriguez is 15-for-15 in save chances and tied with Todd Jones for 16th on the all-time list with 319.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Yankees 4