Weeks leads Brewers to victory over Yankees

MILWAUKEE -- It’s been a long, frustrating season for Rickie Weeks.

Relegated to a bench role in favor of Scooter Gennett, the Milwaukee Brewers’ second baseman watched his playing time dwindle and struggled to find any sort of rhythm at the plate.

But Weeks, making a rare start at second Saturday, came through in a big way, driving in the winning run with an eighth-inning single to lead the Brewers to a 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees.

The Brewers had been scuffling on offense without Ryan Braun, out since late April with an oblique injury, and suffered another blow when third baseman Aramis Ramirez had to leave the game with a strained hamstring.

So after stranding the bases loaded in the sixth and allowing the Yankees to tie the game in the top of the seventh, Weeks’ hit was sorely needed.

“That was big,” said Weeks, who went 2-for-4 on the day. “With Rami going down right there, somebody had to step up. It was good to go out there in a tie ball game at the time, and get the lead back.”

It was a big offensive night overall for Milwaukee, which got home runs from center fielder Carlos Gomez, catcher Jonathan Lucroy and Ramirez and pounded out 10 hits against the Yankees -- eight of them against left-hander CC Sabathia, who was returning to Milwaukee for the first time since leading the Brewers to the National League Wild Card in 2008 -- snapping a 26-year postseason drought for the franchise.

Sabathia came into the game 0-2 with a 9.37 ERA in his last two starts and got into trouble right off the bat, allowing a leadoff homer to Gomez.

“When you make mistakes, you are going to get hit hard in this league,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Gomez has hit some hard balls off of everybody the last few years.”

The Yankees answered in the third, tying the game on left fielder Brett Gardner’s RBI triple and taking a 2-1 lead when Gardner scored on right fielder Carlos Beltran’s single.

Sabathia got two quick outs in the bottom of the inning before shortstop Jean Segura reached base on an error. Lucroy fouled off three straight pitches before connecting on an 0-2 slider for his second home run of the season to make it 3-2.

Sabathia’s next pitch was a cutter to Ramirez, who drove it out in left for his fifth home run of the season. Ramirez left the game after suffering an injury on defense in the fourth inning.

Sabathia gave up four runs -- just one earned though -- on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

“Obviously it’s disappointing,” Sabathia said. “You want to pitch good. You want to help the team win, but you can’t let it go from start to start. I will focus on whatever positives I have and go from there.”

After Mark Teixeira led off with his sixth home run of the season, New York tied the game in the seventh when pinch-hitter Kelly Johnson drew a leadoff walk from right-hander Kyle Lohse and scored on pinch hitter Alfonso Soriano’s single to right off left-hander Zach Duke.

Duke (3-0) got Milwaukee out of the inning without any further damage. With one out in the bottom of the inning, Lucroy doubled to right off Yankees reliever Alfredo Aceves (0-1), then moved to third on a balk.

Third baseman Jeff Bianchi popped out to second, bringing up Weeks, who sent a 1-0 fastball to left, scoring Lucroy.

“He has been swinging the bat a lot better,” Brewers manager Ron Roenicke said. “It’s nice to have somebody come through with that big hit when we need it.”

Right-hander Francisco Rodriguez needed just five pitches in the ninth to record his 15th save of the season.

NOTES: Yankees LHP CC Sabathia made 17 starts for Milwaukee after a July 2008 trade from Cleveland. Sabathia went 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA and seven complete games as the Brewers won the NL Wild Card. ... Brewers RF Ryan Braun took batting practice for the second straight day and also worked in the outfield as he rehabs from a strained right oblique. Braun has been out since April 27. ... With a single in the first inning, 3B Aramis Ramirez recorded his first multi-hit game since April 16. Since then, he had gone 6-for-60, dropping his average from .377 to .240. He left the game in the fourth inning with a strained left hamstring and is day-to-day. ... Yankees SS Derek Jeter got the day off Saturday but is expected to be in the starting lineup Sunday for the series finale.