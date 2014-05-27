Preview: Yankees at Cardinals

The New York Yankees made their first regular-season game in St. Louis in nine years a winning occasion and attempt to defeat the Cardinals again when the teams square off on Tuesday. New York pushed across three runs in the 12th inning – including Brian Roberts’ tiebreaking RBI single – en route to a 6-4 victory on Monday for its third straight win and eighth in the past 12 games. The loss was only the third in 12 games for St. Louis.

The Cardinals dropped to 14-8 at home while losing the opener of a nine-game homestand. The Yankees went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position and their bullpen allowed two hits and walked none in seven innings with the run St. Louis scored in the bottom of the 12th being unearned. The extra-inning affair was the third in six days for New York as the Yankees went 13 innings to defeat the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday and 10 innings to beat the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH David Phelps (1-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (5-2, 3.60)

Phelps is making his fifth start since joining the rotation and lasted a season-long seven innings in his last outing. He struck out eight while losing to the Chicago White Sox despite giving up only two runs and six hits. Phelps has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his previous four starts.

Lynn has just one victory over his last six starts after opening the campaign with four straight wins. He took a no-decision against Arizona in his last turn when he gave up two runs and seven hits in six innings. Lynn has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his last eight starts.

1. Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira (wrist) is expected to be in the lineup after being scratched on Monday.

2. Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter went 1-for-6 on Monday and is 13-for-35 during an eight-game hitting streak.

3. New York OF Alfonso Soriano is 8-for-22 with a homer and two doubles against Lynn.

