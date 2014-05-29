Yankees 7, Cardinals 4: Jacoby Ellsbury had three hits and three RBIs and Brian Roberts added two hits and scored twice as visiting New York defeated St. Louis to claim the three-game series.

Hiroki Kuroda (4-3) allowed three runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings to win on the road for the first time since July 25. The right-hander was 0-7 over his last 11 away starts before being staked to a 7-0 lead. The victory was finished up by David Robertson, who recorded the final four outs – all by strikeout – in a non-save situation.

Kolten Wong had a career-best four hits for the Cardinals, who lost for just the fourth time in 14 games. Matt Carpenter, Daniel Descalso and Yadier Molina each had two hits for St. Louis.

Ellsbury smacked a single to right field off Shelby Miller (6-4) to drive in the first run in New York’s four-run third inning. John Ryan Murphy added a two-run single and Ichiro Suzuki drove in another with a fielder’s choice.

The Yankees tacked on three more runs in the fourth as Ellsbury delivered a two-run single before scoring on Brian McCann’s base hit. St. Louis received an RBI single from Descalso in the fourth, a run-scoring groundout from Allen Craig in the fifth, an RBI double from Carpenter in the sixth and Wong’s run-scoring single in the eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York 1B Mark Teixeira (wrist) sat out all three games of the series and is slated to meet with his surgeon on Thursday’s off-day. … Cardinals 1B Matt Adams was held out of the starting lineup due to tightness in his left calf before striking out as a pinch hitter with two on in the ninth. … Yankees SS Brendan Ryan went 2-for-4 while starting for Derek Jeter, who was given the night off.