Lynn tosses shutout as Cards top Yankees

ST. LOUIS -- From his first day in the major leagues back in 2011, Lance Lynn told anyone who would listen that a complete game shutout was one of his goals.

Tuesday night, Lynn inscribed a checkmark next to that assignment.

Limiting the New York Yankees to five hits and three walks, Lynn went the distance for the first time since he pitched at Mississippi, leading St. Louis to a 6-0 win at sold-out Busch Stadium.

Moments after first baseman Kelly Johnson flew out to left fielder Matt Holliday on Lynn’s 126th and final pitch, the big right-hander did a pirouette in front of the mound and hugged catcher Yadier Molina.

“I really enjoyed it,” Lynn said. “To get that first one, and especially against the Yankees, is exciting. I had my fastball moving in and out all night.”

Knowing how much the shutout meant to Lynn, manager Mike Matheny made a deal with him before Lynn hit in the bottom of the eighth. He would start the ninth, but if anyone reached base, Sam Freeman would relieve him.

Matheny never had to bring the hook with him. Lynn (6-2) got two quick grounders before Johnson skied a 3-1 fastball that finished off his first shutout since blanking Southern Miss on June 2, 2007, in an NCAA Tournament game.

“Everyone on the bench knew how much this meant to him,” Matheny said. “You could tell how long and hard he’d worked to make this happen. You could see the reaction of his teammates.”

Lynn came into the game with 59 strikeouts in 60 innings, but whiffed only two. However, his sinker and late-moving breaking ball produced 16 outs via grounders, enabling him to reach the sixth inning on just 65 pitches.

By then, the Cardinals (29-23) owned a 5-0 lead, scoring four runs off St. Louis native David Phelps in the bottom of the third as brutal infield defense gifted them a five-out inning.

Johnson came off the bag for an inaccurate throw from shortstop Derek Jeter and dropped the ball as he tried to tag right fielder Allen Craig for an error, scoring Holliday for a 2-0 lead.

“Frustrating,” summed up Johnson of the play. “I did what I thought was best to come off the bag. That play could happen to anybody. It was in my glove, the tag was made and the ball came out on contact.”

Second baseman Brian Roberts then saw a potential double-play grounder by shortstop Jhonny Peralta slide under his glove and into right-center field for two unearned runs, capping the outburst.

Craig made it 5-0 in the fifth with his fifth homer, an opposite field shot that caromed off the glove of right fielder Alfonso Soriano and over the wall. Holliday finished the scoring in the seventh with his third homer, a 421-foot blast to left-center which was his first since April 28.

“You play this game long enough, you’re going to have periods of time when things don’t go how you want them to,” said Holliday when asked about his lack of homers. “I don’t want to look back in the past. I‘m all about what I‘m doing right now.”

The right-now for Holliday was a 3-for-3 night with two runs. First baseman Matt Adams also rapped out three hits, including a ground-rule double to right-center in the third that opened the scoring.

Phelps (1-2) allowed eight hits and five runs, three earned, in six innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Meanwhile, his counterpart was achieving a long-desired outcome.

“That’s your goal every time you start -- to pitch a shutout,” Lynn said. “That’s my first one. It’s been a long time coming. Too long.”

NOTES: New York 1B Mark Teixeira (right wrist) did not start for the second straight game and was again replaced by Kelly Johnson. Teixeira was scratched Monday after reporting stiffness. ... St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright shared National League Player of the Week honors Tuesday with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Josh Beckett, who no-hit Philadelphia on Sunday. Wainwright pitched a one-hit shutout last Tuesday against Arizona and blanked Cincinnati for eight innings on Sunday night. ... The Yankees’ Derek Jeter leads American League shortstops in All-Star voting and teammate Jacoby Ellsbury is third among outfielders.