Preview: Yankees at Cubs

Masahiro Tanaka dominated the Chicago Cubs earlier this season and looks to subdue their hitters again when the New York Yankees visit the Windy City on Tuesday for the opener of a two-game set. Tanaka struck out 10 and allowed two hits in eight shutout innings while beating Chicago on April 16 at Yankee Stadium. The Cubs were one of the offseason bidders for Tanaka’s services but the Japanese star opted to accept a seven-year, $155 million deal from New York.

Tanaka has reeled off six consecutive victories for the best start by a Yankees rookie pitcher since Whitey Ford went 9-0 in 1950. Both Chicago hits in last month’s contests were bunt singles – by Junior Lake and Anthony Rizzo – as Tanaka was virtually unhittable. Despite entering the series with back-to-back victories, the Cubs possess the worst record in the majors at 15-27 while New York leads the American League East after winning four of its last five outings.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, WWOR (New York), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (6-0, 2.17 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (4-2, 3.06)

Tanaka threw his first career shutout when he stymied the New York Mets on four hits in his last turn. He has had little trouble adjusting to facing major-league hitters and has 66 strikeouts against seven walks in 58 innings. Counting his tenure in Japan, Tanaka is 34-0 over his last 42 starts.

Hammel also opposed Tanaka in last month’s contest and allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings. He is winless in his last three starts and gave up five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings while losing to St. Louis in his last turn. Hammel is 3-4 with a 5.04 ERA in 18 career appearances (12 starts) against the Yankees.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York, which is playing at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2011, has won seven of the past eight meetings with the Cubs.

2. Yankees OF Brett Gardner is 10-for-27 with two homers and seven RBIs over the last seven games.

3. Cubs rookie 3B Mike Olt has eight hits in May – and five of them are homers.

PREDICTION: Yankees 5, Cubs 0