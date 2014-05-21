FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Yankees at Cubs
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 21, 2014 / 11:27 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Yankees at Cubs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

A day after dealing Masahiro Tanaka his first loss, the Chicago Cubs try to deliver Jeff Samardzija his first win as they wrap up a two-game set with the visiting New York Yankees on Wednesday. The Cubs have won three straight to match their longest streak of the season but still own the worst record in the National League. The Yankees have dropped two in a row following a four-game winning streak.

Six pitchers limited the Yankees to six hits in a 6-1 win in the opener as the Cubs earned their second win in their last nine meetings with New York. They hope for a similar performance from Samardzija, who is winless despite owning the majors’ best ERA (1.62) — largely because Chicago has averaged a meager two runs in games he has started, including three shutouts. It’s likely to be the last game at Wrigley Field for retiring Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who was presented with a No. 2 scoreboard tile before Tuesday’s game, then recorded two hits and his first stolen base since 2012.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLBN, YES (New York), CSN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Chase Whitley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 1.62)

Whitley was solid in his major-league debut Thursday, as he held the Mets to two hits and struck out four over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Whitley admitted his adrenaline waned at the end of the emotional outing. He didn’t get out of the fifth despite throwing just 74 pitches, but perhaps the Yankees will give him a longer leash in his second start.

Samardzija is positioning himself for a big payday, whether it’s from the Cubs or someone else, while also driving up his trade value. The 29-year-old has allowed fewer than two runs in four of his nine starts and has yet to surrender more than three earned runs. He never has made a start versus the Yankees and has made just one relief appearance against them, allowing a run in 1 1/3 innings in 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago LF Junior Lake is 9-for-27 with a pair of homers and eight RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Yankees LF Brett Gardner is 12-for-31 with two homers and seven RBIs over his last eight contests.

3. The Cubs are 15-2 when leading after six innings but 1-21 when trailing after six.

PREDICTION: Yankees 3, Cubs 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.