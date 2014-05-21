Preview: Yankees at Cubs

A day after dealing Masahiro Tanaka his first loss, the Chicago Cubs try to deliver Jeff Samardzija his first win as they wrap up a two-game set with the visiting New York Yankees on Wednesday. The Cubs have won three straight to match their longest streak of the season but still own the worst record in the National League. The Yankees have dropped two in a row following a four-game winning streak.

Six pitchers limited the Yankees to six hits in a 6-1 win in the opener as the Cubs earned their second win in their last nine meetings with New York. They hope for a similar performance from Samardzija, who is winless despite owning the majors’ best ERA (1.62) — largely because Chicago has averaged a meager two runs in games he has started, including three shutouts. It’s likely to be the last game at Wrigley Field for retiring Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who was presented with a No. 2 scoreboard tile before Tuesday’s game, then recorded two hits and his first stolen base since 2012.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, MLBN, YES (New York), CSN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Yankees RH Chase Whitley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 1.62)

Whitley was solid in his major-league debut Thursday, as he held the Mets to two hits and struck out four over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Whitley admitted his adrenaline waned at the end of the emotional outing. He didn’t get out of the fifth despite throwing just 74 pitches, but perhaps the Yankees will give him a longer leash in his second start.

Samardzija is positioning himself for a big payday, whether it’s from the Cubs or someone else, while also driving up his trade value. The 29-year-old has allowed fewer than two runs in four of his nine starts and has yet to surrender more than three earned runs. He never has made a start versus the Yankees and has made just one relief appearance against them, allowing a run in 1 1/3 innings in 2011.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago LF Junior Lake is 9-for-27 with a pair of homers and eight RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Yankees LF Brett Gardner is 12-for-31 with two homers and seven RBIs over his last eight contests.

3. The Cubs are 15-2 when leading after six innings but 1-21 when trailing after six.

PREDICTION: Yankees 3, Cubs 2