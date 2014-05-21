Yankees 4, Cubs 2 (13): Brendan Ryan singled and scored on a wild pitch to snap a 13th-inning tie and help lift visiting New York to a split of the two-game series.

The Yankees forced extra innings with two runs in the ninth on a fielder’s choice and throwing error by Chicago second baseman Darwin Barney, and went ahead against Jose Veras (0-1) in the 13th. Yangervis Solarte walked after Ryan’s hit and both runners moved up on a bunt by Preston Claiborne before Veras threw a pitch over the head of J.R. Murphy to allow the tiebreaking run to scamper home.

Murphy followed with a blooper to right to score another run and make things easier for David Robertson, who worked around a one-out single in the bottom half for his ninth save. Each of New York’s 13 hits were singles, nine of which came after hard-luck Cubs starter Jeff Samardzija left following seven scoreless innings.

Samardzija remained without a win in 16 straight starts dating to Aug. 24 despite lowering his ERA to a major league-leading 1.46. He was in line to break the streak after leaving with a 2-0 lead, thanks to a sacrifice fly by Mike Olt in the fourth and a safety squeeze for an RBI in the seventh by Emilio Bonifacio.

Claiborne (2-0), one of seven relievers after starter Chase Whitley, tossed 1 2/3 scoreless frames to finish a dominant 8 2/3 innings by the New York bullpen. Ichiro Suzuki had two hits for the Yankees and drove in their first run in the ninth with a bases-loaded grounder before reaching when Barney’s relay on a potential double play got past first base, which allowed the tying run to come across.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Whitley let up a run on six hits in 4 1/3 innings in his second career start. ... Solarte had two hits and two walks in five trips to the plate. ... The Yankees stay in Chicago to take on the White Sox in the first of four on Thursday, while the Cubs travel to San Diego.