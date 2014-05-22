Yankees rally in ninth, beat Cubs in 13th

CHICAGO -- The New York Yankees pounced on one bad pitch to claim a go-ahead run in extra innings, while Chicago Cubs starter Jeff Samardzija saw his hard luck string continue Wednesday.

The Yankees earned a split of the two-game series with the Cubs, grabbing a 4-2, come-from-behind victory in 13 innings when Chicago reliever Jose Veras gave up what proved to be the winning run on a wild pitch.

Samardzija, who pitched seven shutout innings, saw a two-season winless streak hit 16 games even while lowering his major-league-leading ERA to 1.46.

The Yankees trailed 2-0 entering the ninth before rallying to force extra innings.

“Very tough ballgame, tough on many different levels,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “Great job by Jeff, (but) we just couldn’t get through the ninth.”

A ninth-inning error by Cubs second baseman Darwin Barney, a former Gold Glove winner, allowed the tying run to score.

The winning run came when Yankees second baseman Brendan Ryan dashed home from third base on Veras’ throw past catcher Welington Castillo with one out in the 13th, breaking a 2-2 tie.

Yankees catcher John Ryan Murphy then singled home third baseman Yangervis Solarte for an insurance run.

Right-hander Preston Claiborne, the seventh Yankees pitcher of the afternoon, helped set up the runs with a fielder’s choice bunt that advanced Ryan and Solarte a base.

Claiborne (2-0) worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Closer David Robinson pitched the 13th for his ninth save of the season.

“Everyone contributed today,” Claiborne said. “That was a grind, especially coming off a long game last night in the rain, but everyone did their job today, and everybody stepped up, defense especially.”

With so much credit to pass around, Yankees manager Joe Girardi wasn’t sure quite where to begin.

“Just a great effort by a lot of guys today,” he said. “We got a another good start by (Chase) Whitley, the whole bullpen does a great job today, you get some big hits late, Solarte breaks up a double play and makes (the Cubs) throw it away to tie the game, and you get a great run by Claiborne.”

Veras (0-1) took the loss after giving up two runs and three hits.

The Cubs were closing in on a 2-0 victory before the Yankees rallied in the ninth.

Chicago reliever Hector Rondon gave up a leadoff single to first baseman Mark Teixeira and walked catcher Brian McCann. Solarte’s single moved pinch runner Ryan to third and Teixeira to second. Teixeira scored on Ichiro Suzuki’s fielder’s choice grounder to short, and Ryan came home on Barney’s throwing error on what could have been a double play.

Samardzija, who received no decision for the sixth time this season, threw 95 pitches in seven scoreless innings. He scattered four hits while striking out three and walking two. The hard-luck right-hander, who remains 0-4 on the year, was on the verge of his first victory since Aug. 24, 2013, before the ninth.

“He did everything he was supposed to do,” Renteria said. “It’s no consolation to him (because) he doesn’t go away with the victory, but it doesn’t take away from his efforts. I think his ERA went down today, too.”

Whitley also got a no-decision after working 4 1/3 innings. He gave up one run and six hits while striking out three and walking one.

The Cubs opened a 1-0 lead in the fourth, starting with three straight singles to load the bases with one out. Third baseman Mike Olt’s sacrifice fly drove home second baseman Luis Valbuena for his fourth RBI in two days.

In the seventh, Chicago pinch hitter Ryan Kalish tripled into the right field corner against right-handed reliever Adam Warren with one out and scored on Bonifacio’s one-strike sacrifice bunt. Kalish beat a tag at the plate as the Cubs extended the lead to 2-0.

Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter went 1-for-7, and he received a standing ovation after he lined out in the eighth in what presumably was his final at-bat. He ended up with three more plate appearances.

Left fielder Brett Gardner, center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, Solarte and right fielder Suzuki each had two hits for the Yankees. Lake led the Cubs with three hits, and right fielder Nate Schierholtz and Castillo each had two.

NOTES: Wednesday’s day game was nothing new for Yankees manager Joe Girardi, who spent seven years of his 15-year career with the Cubs as a catcher playing predominately day games at Wrigley Field. ... New York SS Derek Jeter needs one run to reach 1,888 for his career and tie Lou Gehrig for second in Yankees history and 10th on the major league’s all-time list. ... The Yankees move on to Chicago’s South Side and send RHP David Phelps (1-0, 3.33 ERA) against White Sox RHP Hector Noesi (0-4, 7.31 ERA) in Thursday night’s series opener. ... Wednesday’s day game closed a five-game, six-day homestand for the Cubs, who start a 10-game, 11-day West Coast swing Thursday at San Diego. ... RHP Jake Arrieta (0-0, 2.70 ERA) makes his fourth start to open the Padres series against LHP Eric Stults (2-4, 4.50 ERA). ... RHP Jason Hammel appeared to be fine on Wednesday, less than a day after Yankees LF Brett Gardner’s first-inning liner off Hammel’s hand threw a scare into the Cubs.